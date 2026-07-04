Visma-Lease a Bike wins team time trial on Tour de France stage one as Jonas Vingegaard roars into the yellow jersey

Dane lands first blow in the battle for yellow as Tadej Pogačar has to settle for third place

Dan Challis&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike (R) competes during the 113th Tour de France 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)