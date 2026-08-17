'An accomplished and values-driven leader' – British Cycling appoints university vice-chancellor as new CEO

British Cycling has announced that Professor Pete Bonfield OBE, the vice-chancellor and president of the University of Westminster, will be the organisation’s new chief executive.

He will take over the role in mid-November, replacing Lee Gibbons, who has held the position on an interim basis since July following the resignation of Jon Dutton.

A former national youth champion, Bonfield was part of the Great Britain road cycling squad, and previously coached the British women’s triathlon team for the Athens Olympics in 2004.

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His professional career has seen him hold research engineer and senior board roles, advise the UK government, and lead sustainable construction work for the London 2012 Olympics.

“I am delighted to be joining British Cycling at such an exciting time for the sport,” Bonfield said in a press release shared on Monday.

“Cycling has been a constant throughout my life, whether through racing, commuting, coaching or simply enjoying the freedom that a bike provides, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the national governing body for a sport that gives so much to so many people in diverse ways.”

Bonfield joins British Cycling as the governing body faces declines in membership and grassroots racing participation.

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He is the eighth person to act as CEO in the last 10 years, and the fifth to hold the position permanently in that time.

Last March, the governing body launched a four-year strategy aiming to “reinforce Britain’s position as a world-leading cycling nation”. The plan, which Bonfield will now head, pledged to deliver an “unprecedented contribution to society, health, and the economy”, and included the launch of a new social impact programme and charity foundation.

Bonfield will also be tasked with leading British Cycling as the UK prepares to host the Grands Départs of both the men's and women's Tours de France next summer.

Commenting on the new appointment, British Cycling chair Chris Pilling praised Bonfield as an “accomplished and values-driven leader with a strong track record of leading complex organisations, building partnerships and delivering meaningful change”.

“His leadership experience, strategic vision and understanding of the opportunities facing sport and physical activity make him exceptionally well placed to lead British Cycling into its next chapter. We look forward to welcoming him to the organisation in November,” Pilling added.

British Cycling's last permanent CEO, Jon Dutton, held the position for three years before leaving last month to become the CEO of the British Olympic Association.