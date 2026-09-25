Tell us about the heroes of your cycling scene: Nominations open for 2026 Cycling Weekly awards

No matter your level of riding, whether you compete or ride for fun or fitness, the chances are you've been helped along the way by an inspiring individual or club. Maybe it's the person who got you out riding through winter, helped you hit your fitness goals, or supported you as you progressed through the sport.

Maybe it was a whole club of people, organising events, building a community and getting people on their bikes. Whoever or whatever inspired you, now is your chance to pay them back by nominating them for a Cycling Weekly award.

Every year we crown a Local Hero and Club of the Year. Recognising the efforts of the people who make their local cycling scenes tick. The people who give up their time to coach, organise or administer. Ensuring everyone else has the opportunity to race or ride.

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If you know such a person or club, we'd love to hear from you. Nominating either will take you just a few minutes. Nominations are open until October 30, at which point we will make a shortlist and put it to our judging panel, who will choose the winning club and individual.

Winners will be announced along with the 2026 Riders of the Year on December. third.

Club of the year - what we're looking for

For a club to be shortlisted it will have demonstrated a desire to go above and beyond for its current members, while also bringing newcomers into the sport and helping them develop in a safe and supportive environment.

Development means different things for different people. It could be fitness-based, or a racing focus, improving their skills or gaining cycling qualifications of their own.

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The successful club will also put on regular events for its members, and bigger events for the wider cycling community, be it a major race, sportive, local race series, or regular coaching sessions.



Above all we're looking for a club that inspires people to ride, and instils a love of cycling in its members. If this sounds like your club, please get together with your club mates and put in one entry. We will judge all clubs from the strongest entry, not on the number of entries.

>> Nominate your club for our 2026 Club of the Year award

Local Hero - what we're looking for

Coaches, organisers, administrators, race officials, marshals...... our Local Hero award has crowned individuals who have taken on a variety of roles in cycling. But all of them have one thing in common: they are dedicated to the sport and giving others the opportunity to ride or race.

They give up their time week in, week out, and their work alone has a huge effect on their local cycling scenes. Much of their work goes unseen, which is why this award matters. Recognising them and celebrating their work is the highlight of the CW awards, and all of us owe our own Local Hero a debt of gratitude.

>> Nominate an inspiring person for our Local Hero award

Club of the year - previous winners

2018 - Otley CC

2019 - Poole Wheelers

2020 - Ilkeston CC

2021 - Falkirk Junior Bike Club

2022 - Halesowen ACC

2023 - Cowley Road Condors

2024 - Peebles CC

2025 - Newbury Velo



Local Hero - previous winners



2018 - Peter Harrison

2019 - Dot Tilbury

2020 - Phil Wright

2021 - Chris Jones

2022 - Bridget and Ian Boon

2023 - Sharon Dyson

2024 - Roland Bell

2025 - Bhima Bowden