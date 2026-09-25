Tell us about the heroes of your cycling scene: Nominations open for 2026 Cycling Weekly awards
Every year we crown a Club of the Year and Local Hero; now's your chance to nominate a club of individual to get the recognition they deserve
No matter your level of riding, whether you compete or ride for fun or fitness, the chances are you've been helped along the way by an inspiring individual or club. Maybe it's the person who got you out riding through winter, helped you hit your fitness goals, or supported you as you progressed through the sport.
Maybe it was a whole club of people, organising events, building a community and getting people on their bikes. Whoever or whatever inspired you, now is your chance to pay them back by nominating them for a Cycling Weekly award.
Every year we crown a Local Hero and Club of the Year. Recognising the efforts of the people who make their local cycling scenes tick. The people who give up their time to coach, organise or administer. Ensuring everyone else has the opportunity to race or ride.
If you know such a person or club, we'd love to hear from you. Nominating either will take you just a few minutes. Nominations are open until October 30, at which point we will make a shortlist and put it to our judging panel, who will choose the winning club and individual.
Winners will be announced along with the 2026 Riders of the Year on December. third.
Club of the year - what we're looking for
For a club to be shortlisted it will have demonstrated a desire to go above and beyond for its current members, while also bringing newcomers into the sport and helping them develop in a safe and supportive environment.
Development means different things for different people. It could be fitness-based, or a racing focus, improving their skills or gaining cycling qualifications of their own.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The successful club will also put on regular events for its members, and bigger events for the wider cycling community, be it a major race, sportive, local race series, or regular coaching sessions.
Above all we're looking for a club that inspires people to ride, and instils a love of cycling in its members. If this sounds like your club, please get together with your club mates and put in one entry. We will judge all clubs from the strongest entry, not on the number of entries.
>> Nominate your club for our 2026 Club of the Year award
Local Hero - what we're looking for
Coaches, organisers, administrators, race officials, marshals...... our Local Hero award has crowned individuals who have taken on a variety of roles in cycling. But all of them have one thing in common: they are dedicated to the sport and giving others the opportunity to ride or race.
They give up their time week in, week out, and their work alone has a huge effect on their local cycling scenes. Much of their work goes unseen, which is why this award matters. Recognising them and celebrating their work is the highlight of the CW awards, and all of us owe our own Local Hero a debt of gratitude.
>> Nominate an inspiring person for our Local Hero award
Club of the year - previous winners
2018 - Otley CC
2019 - Poole Wheelers
2020 - Ilkeston CC
2021 - Falkirk Junior Bike Club
2022 - Halesowen ACC
2023 - Cowley Road Condors
2024 - Peebles CC
2025 - Newbury Velo
Local Hero - previous winners
2018 - Peter Harrison
2019 - Dot Tilbury
2020 - Phil Wright
2021 - Chris Jones
2022 - Bridget and Ian Boon
2023 - Sharon Dyson
2024 - Roland Bell
2025 - Bhima Bowden
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.