Thank goodness for TPU inner tubes, yet again saving me from a ride-ending tyre slash
Much more than just a lightweight spare – 19 best deals on TPU inner tubes I found today
There is no way I would've made it home if I had relied on just a butyl tube or tubeless repair kit on Sunday. I'm not afraid to call for a lift, but my wife and son were out, so I had no choice. I had to make it work or start walking.
The best TPU inner tubes have a number of benefits, but specifically, in this case, the plastic construction means they hold shape really well. A butyl tube would have bulged out of the large slit in my tyre, and the best tubeless repair kit wouldn't have helped this time. Even the old toothpaste tube and glue I carry with me didn't help, as there was too much sealant to deal with.
I still had to cut my ride short, but I at least managed to ride the 15km home under my own steam, all thanks to my TPU inner tube.
This is a tube I have carried around for years and only ever call on in an emergency. I'm an avid tubeless user, and my recent experiences haven't put me off, even though two tyres failed the same way on nearby trails. TPU inner tubes offer more than a lightweight option to carry in your pocket.
If you're still averse to tubeless, TPU can offer some of the same benefits without the mess. The right combination of tyre and tube can significantly reduce rolling resistance, increase puncture resistance, and, as I mentioned, make changing tyres or fixing punctures mess-free.
USA TPU Inner Tube deals
UK TPU Inner Tube deals
I have included deals for both the US and the UK in this article, but if you are outside these regions or have a preferred tube brand, check below for today's other best deals on TPU inner tubes.
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Like many, Matt began his bicycle industry journey on the spanners at his local bike shop. After spending his youth mountain biking, he was inspired to embrace gravel during his tenure with Evans Cycles' in-house brands, Pinnacle and Hoy Bikes. Recognising the evolving industry, Matt eagerly seized the chance to become an E-bike designer, winning several awards with the E-bike brand Cairn Cycles.
These days, Matt is likely to have a toddler sitting shotgun or off the beaten track somewhere on the South Downs.