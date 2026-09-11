A perfect dozen: Every five-star product tested by our experts so far in 2026

As we head into our final season of the year, I thought it was time for a quick roundup of all the five-star ratings we have awarded so far in 2026. Of the 150+ reviews published (with many, many more waiting or in progress), we have awarded just 12 products full marks.

This isn't unusual; we operate a strict rating system here at Cycling Weekly, which you can read all about on our 'how we test' page. For reference, in 2025, we awarded just 24 five-star ratings all year, which means we're tracking a little behind, not that there is a quota, of course – it's up to the brands to make excellent products.

This number does not include bikes; so far this year, we have awarded just three bikes the perfect score. The most recent is the Megamo Pulse 04 SLR, which Tech Editor Aaron put through its paces and said, "is a value race bike option that shouldn't be ignored." Tech Writer Hannah was also a big fan of the updated Liv EnviLiv Advanced SL.

5 stars: Superb, best in class, and we couldn't fault it Cycling Weekly Tech Team

So, what has been awarded five stars so far in 2026?

Velocio is the big winner so far, with two of the New England brand's products earning 5-stars. Tech Contributor Tim Russon awarded both the Luxe Bib Shorts (which I'm also a big fan of) and the Alpha Air Jacket the full complement of stars.

There are a number of the best road bike wheels, scoring well in 2026 – including the Parcours Strade GT wheels, which are truly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with bike wheels.

The lack of tech is noticeable; however, as we head into Fall/Winter, it's worth calling out our best radar bike light, the Garmin RearVue 820.