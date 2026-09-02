Labor Day weekend runs from Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7, 2026. Honouring the contributions of American workers, the federal holiday on Monday also marks the unofficial end of summer in the USA.

For cyclists, it also marks an opportunity to stock up on all your cycling essentials, upgrade your clothing, get some new tech or even a new bike, as all the major retailers have Labour Day Sales, with most already live.

Below, I've selected 18 standout deals, and if you prefer to go straight to the sales and hunt them out yourself, you can do just that using the links below.

Online retailers with Labor Day Cycling Deals

Competitive Cyclist: Save up to 50% on road and gravel gear

Backcountry: Labor Day sale with up to 60% off

Jenson USA: Discounts on bikes, components, clothing, tools and more

Performance Bike: Save up to 50% off Specialized bikes and clothing

Although there are deals on just about everything, some of the biggest deals are on bikes, including the best road and gravel bikes.

Competitive Cyclist has $3,000 off the Cervelo Caledonia 5 Dura-Ace Di2, down to $9,000. For gravel enthusiasts, there is 35% off the Grevil F7 GRX 820 gravel bike, down to $3,400 from $5,200.

Performance Bike has the stunning S-Works Diverge discounted by a huge 30%, down to $8,755, and a $3,745 saving.

Labor Day Bike Deals

Labor Day Clothing, Shoes and Helmets Deals

Labor Day Tech deals

As Labor Day is a US and Canadian holiday, these deals are only for North American readers. The majority of the Labor Day Sales are also scheduled to end on 8/9 September.