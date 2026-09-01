The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men takes place from Wednesday 2 to Sunday 6 September, sweeping up England for the first four stages before a stage in the Scottish Borders.

The UK's biggest bike race has attracted a star-studded start list of riders hoping for some late-season success or to tune their form for the World Championships, which take place at the end of the month. The route is varied, with a sprint opportunities and many hills across the five days.

British fans will have the chance to see some of the world's best bike racing talent in their home race, which runs for five stages until Sunday. The line-up includes Tour de France stage winners Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM), world champions past and present in the form of new MTB champ Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) and multiple time trial champ Filippo Ganna (Netcompany-Ineos).

Below, Cycling Weekly has put together all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Tour of Britain Men wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching the Tour of Britain Men

UK: ITV4, ITVX or YouTube (free), or TNT Sports / HBO Max (£25.99/mon)

ITV4, ITVX or YouTube (free), or TNT Sports / HBO Max (£25.99/mon) US: YouTube

YouTube Free live streams: ITVX (UK) or YouTube (Global)

ITVX (UK) or YouTube (Global) Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Can I watch the Tour of Britain Men 2026 for free?

Fans across the world can stream the Tour of Britain for free.

ITV4 and ITVX will be bringing live coverage of all six stages in the Uk, starting from 10:45am on Tuesday morning in Woodbridge, with highlights of the day also available each night on the same platforms.

It's also free to watch on YouTube across the world. In Australia, it's live and free on SBS On Demand.

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Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Tour of Britain Men while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

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– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

How to watch the Tour of Britain Men 2026 in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX, YouTube, and TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels.

The Tour of Britain also be available online and on mobile devices on HBO Max, with a package price of £25.99 a month on a 12-month term. This also gains viewers access to WBD's full range of sports listings, including the currently ongoing Vuelta a España.

For those without a subscription, however, the race will be free and live on ITV and YouTube, so you can watch the whole race without paying for it; the YouTube coverage is also without ads.

The biggest elite men's race in the UK will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX for the 14th time, the 14th consecutive edition on the channel. There will also be highlights on television and online.

How to watch the Tour of Britain Men 2026 in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Tour of Britain is on YouTube, so is free.

This won't require an account or a subscription — just stream away.

2026 Tour of Britain Men stage start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Route Distance Profile Est. schedule (BST) Stage 1 Wednesday 2 September Lincoln > Lincoln 187.6 km Hilly 10:30am-3:17pm Stage 2 Thursday 3 September Boston > Skegness 180.2 km Flat 10:30am-3:07pm Stage 3 Friday 4 September Hull > Beverley 194.1 km Hilly 10:30am-3:10pm Stage 4 Saturday 5 September Helmsley > Leyburn 165.8 km Hilly 11am-3:20pm Stage 5 Sunday 6 September Earlston > Earlston 156.1 km Hilly 11am-2:58pm

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.