Tim Torn Teutenberg sprints to breakout win at Philadelphia Cycling Classic revival

German rider Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) bested his breakaway companions to win the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, which returned after a 10-year hiatus.

After spending two full laps in the decisive breakaway, Teutenberg, Robert Donaldson (Jayco AlUla) and Jonas Rutsch (Lotto–Intermarché) emerged as the only riders left in contention. On the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Teutenberg launched his sprint early and held off Donaldson and Rutsch to claim his first professional road victory.

After its long absence, the Philadelphia Cycling Classic brought top-tier racing back to Pennsylvania with an 87-rider field that included five WorldTour teams, alongside UCI ProTeams, Continental squads and the leading domestic teams.

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The racing was active from the onset, and a seven-rider breakaway containing Philadelphia-native Robin Carpenter (Modern Adventure Cycling) formed during the opening lap. Canadian Derek Gee-West subsequently joined the move for Lidl-Trek, while Rutsch made an unsuccessful attempt to bridge across, leaving all the bigger teams, minus Lidl-Trek, unrepresented in the selection.

The peloton seemed content to let the breakaway sit in the wind, and there was soon a 1:40 gap. It wasn't until the fifth of the eight 23.2km circuits that the breakaway started to falter. On the Manayunk Wall, a group of 11 riders attacked and eventually swept up the remnants of the breakaway, leaving a much-reduced race at the front.

The decisive move formed on the sixth ascent of the infamous Wall after NSN Cycling Team increased the pace leading into the climb. Riley Sheehan escaped off the front and was joined by Donaldson, Luke Lamperti (EF Education EasyPost) and Teutenberg as the peloton splintered behind them.

Rutsch started the chase once again but was aided this time by was Lidl-Trek’s Sebastian Grindley, Ben Oliver (Modern Adventure Cycling) and Eder Frayre (L39ION of Los Angeles). The two groups joined before the start of the penultimate full lap, giving Lidl-Trek two riders in the eight-man selection.

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Determined to not be left out, U.S. national champion Quinn Simmons attempted to bridge as the rest of the peloton looked to be out of contention. He was joined by Simone Gualdi (Lotto–Intermarché). Simmons then gained a teammate when Grindley punctured out of the front group and, following a wheel change, joined the chase.

In the front group, Oliver and Frayre lost contact with the breakaway on the final ascent of The Wall but were able to reconnect later on the descent. On this first of two short finishing circuits, Simmons' chase group caught the leaders, now giving Lidl-Trek three cards to play with.

The reunion was short-lived, however. Rutsch, Donaldson and Teutenberg powered clear on Lemon Hill and carried their advantage onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where Teutenberg held off his two companions for the win.