Concussion, and shoulder and cervical fractures; Tadej Pogačar's injuries confirmed by team doctor after Vuelta crash

Tadej Pogačar's injuries were confirmed by the UAE Team Emirates Medical Director this evening as the World Champion faces a lengthy layoff from the bike.

"Unfortunately, Tadej Pogačar suffered a heavy crash during today's stage and was unable to continue the race." The statement read.

"He is stable, and following a thorough medical assessment at hospital, Tadej has been diagnosed with a concussion, displaced left clavicle fracture, a stable C7 cervical fracture, and multiple abrasions. Fortunately, no other major injuries and no neurological fallout."

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"He will require clavicle surgery which will be delayed due to concussion precautions."

"Tadej remains under the care of our medical team and we'll provide further updates following the surgery."

While the team didn't confirm either way, the fractures almost certainly rule Pogačar out of the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal Canada, in a month's time, where he was hoping to defend his title that he has held for two years.

The men's road race takes place on September 27, four weeks and one day after today's crash.

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Today's abandonment was the first time Pogačar has failed to finish a Grand Tour. His first was the 2019 Vuelta a España, at which, aged 21, he finished third. Since then he has ridden the Tour de France seven times, winning it five times and placing second twice, and ridden the Giro d'Italia once, when he won in 2024.

The last time he failed to finish a race was the 2023 Liege-Bastogne-Liege, when he crashed and broke his wrist. His consistency, along with his win ratio, is unmatched in the modern era of cycling. He had already won three stages of the eight stages, prior to today's stage, at this year's Vuelta.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is yet to be confirmed what caused the crash, although TNT Sports released a video on social media suggesting debris in the road was the reason. the crash happened on a straight, well-surfaced section of road when the peloton was relatively calm at 32km to go.

Brian Coquard won the stage, while Enric Mas (Movistar) moved into the race lead. The Spaniard was presented with the red jersey on the podium, but out of respect for Pogačar, and mindful of the way he took the lead, declined to put it on and there were no celebrations.

The Vuelta continues tomorrow with a 187km stage from La Vila Joiosa to Alto de Aitana on the Costa Blanca. A mountain-top finish at 1,530 metres above sea level.