How to watch the 2026 Philadelphia Cycling Classic

After a decade-long absence, the Philadelphia Cycling Classic has returned, bringing world-class road racing – and the noise and spectacle of the Manayunk Wall – back to the City of Brotherly Love. Here’s where to find the livestream and who to watch.

First held in 1985 as the Philadelphia International Championship, the race became one of North America’s premier one-day cycling events. It brought many of the sport’s biggest names to Philadelphia, including Greg LeMond, Peter Sagan, Lance Armstrong, Andre Greipel, Lizzie Deignan, Jeannie Longo, Giorgia Bronzinia and more

The race was last held in 2016 as a women's-only event, won by Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans). Spain's Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won the 2015 men's race.

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Its return comes at a time when internationally sanctioned road racing remains scarce in the United States: Philadelphia is one of only two UCI-sanctioned 1.1 one-day road races in the country this season.

A total of 32 teams, including seven at WorldTour level, are confirmed for the women’s and men’s races.

The revived course is built around a 14.4-mile urban circuit featuring Lemon Hill and the race’s defining obstacle, the Manayunk Wall. The short but punishing climb reaches gradients of approximately 17%, providing an obvious launchpad for attacks and a gathering point for spectators.

The women will race approximately 62 miles, while the men will cover approximately 120 miles. Surviving the Wall will be essential, but the run back toward the Benjamin Franklin Parkway means the race could still favor a fast finisher who can handle repeated climbs.

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How to watch the Philadelphia Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The racing takes place on Sunday, August 30, and the entirety of both the women’s and men’s events will be streamed live by 6abc.

Fans in the United States and internationally can watch through 6abc.com, the 6abc YouTube channel, Hulu, Disney+ and other platforms carrying the 6abc stream.

Local viewers can also follow race updates during Action News on Sunday morning and throughout the day. A dedicated Philadelphia Cycling Classic special will air on 6abc at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Race Schedule - Sunday, 30 August:

Women’s race:

8:35 a.m. EDT / 1:35 p.m. BST / 2:35 p.m. CEST

8:35 a.m. EDT / 1:35 p.m. BST / 2:35 p.m. CEST Men’s race:

12 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. CEST

Who to watch

Women to watch:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maggie Coles-Lyster, Human Powered Health

WorldTour racer Coles-Lyster is the reigning Canadian road race champion with an extremely fast finish. Coles-Lyster is enjoying a successful comeback year following iliac artery surgery with a win at the one-day Santos Tour Down Under race and several high-profile podiums to her name this season already.

Marlies Mejías, Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

Pan American Games champion and multiple-time Cuban national champion Marlies Mejías may race outside the WorldTour, but she is widely regarded as one of the fastest women competing in the Americas. Her years of experience across road and track have given her more than pure finishing speed: she can also survive the climbs, making her one rider the competition will not want to bring to the line.

Kristen Faulkner, EF Education-Oatly

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Kristen Faulkner can never be counted out. She is one of the most accomplished riders in the field and a major threat to force a breakaway.

Men to watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinn Simmons, Lidl-Trek

Fresh from a top-10 finish at the Leadville 100, Quinn Simmons will line up in Philadelphia wearing the Stars and Stripes as the reigning U.S. road race champion. The Coloradan spent much of July working for his Lidl-Trek teammates at the Tour de France, and for his efforts, he earned the race’s Best Teammate award for a second year in a row. In Philadelphia, Simmons may finally get his chance to race for himself. His aggressiveness and ability to drive a breakaway certainly make him well-suited for this course.

Derek Gee, Lidl-Trek

Lidl-Trek has several cards to play. If Simmons cannot make the decisive move, then maybe Canadian Derek Gee offers the team a formidable alternative. The 29-year-old has developed into one of the peloton’s most versatile riders, pairing the climbing strength needed to survive the Manayunk Wall with a strong finish.

Luke Lamperti, EF Education-EasyPost

Luke Lamperti is one of the fastest young Americans in the WorldTour, with a stage win at this year's Paris-Nice to his name. He will be among the leading contenders should the racing come down to a mass sprint.

Riley Sheehan, NSN Cycling Team

With three international victories already this season, Riley Sheehan is one of the most promising American riders racing in Europe. His combination of strength and speed gives him options whether the race is decided by a breakaway or a reduced sprint.

Ben Oliver, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

New Zealander Ben Oliver is a former criterium racer who's led George Hincapie's Modern Adventure Pro Cycling team to its first major GC victory in Europe this season. At the Tour de Wallonie, Oliver won two stages and claimed both the points jersey and the overall title. With the strength to handle a selective race and the speed to finish it off, he arrives in Philadelphia as a genuine dark-horse contender.