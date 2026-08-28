Andreas Leknessund leads home Uno-X Mobility one-two with solo win on stage seven of the Vuelta a España
Tobias Halland Johannessen was second, Wout van Aert third
Norway's Andreas Leknessund broke clear of the front group to take a memorable mountain victory on stage seven of the Vuelta a España.
His countryman and Uno-X Mobility teammate Tobias Halland Johannessen completed a one-two, with both wearing black armbands to commemorate the death of Norway's King Harold, which was announced early this morning.
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), who had attempted to chase Leknessund down having been out front with him for the entire stage, was third.
More to follow...
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After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
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