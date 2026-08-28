Andreas Leknessund leads home Uno-X Mobility one-two with solo win on stage seven of the Vuelta a España

Norway's Andreas Leknessund broke clear of the front group to take a memorable mountain victory on stage seven of the Vuelta a España.

His countryman and Uno-X Mobility teammate Tobias Halland Johannessen completed a one-two, with both wearing black armbands to commemorate the death of Norway's King Harold, which was announced early this morning.

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), who had attempted to chase Leknessund down having been out front with him for the entire stage, was third.

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