Top British stars named for upcoming Tour of Britain Men

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men is one of the few UK road races where an impressive turnout of international stars is all but guaranteed, and that remains the case for next week's event.

But the peloton will also feature a host of top British names, ready to take on the visitors on their home roads, British Cycling revealed on Thursday.

Among the top competitors from the host country is Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling), a four-time winner this season and a former points jersey winner at the Tour of Britain. He has never won here stage though, despite finishing on the podium seven times. This year, he says, his main aim will be to stand on the top step.

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“I'm super motivated to race my fifth Lloyds Tour of Britain off the back of a successful Commonwealth Games," he said, referencing his team pursuit gold and scratch race bronze at the recent Glasgow events.

"Winning a stage at your home race is what every rider wants," he added. "I've been second or third seven times now, so getting that first stage victory is my big target for the week. I'll have a strong team backing me, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Sprinter Vernon will have his work cut out against fast-finishing competition that will include Tour de France hat-trick winner Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), and Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM), who also won a stage in the Grand Boucle.

Also riding, and keeping it in the family, will be cousins Ben and Connor Swift, both of Netcompany-Ineos. The Yorkshire pair are regulars at the Tour of Britain, though only Ben has a stage win here and that was back in 2009, and while he has had a quiet season this year, Connor has had results on home soil already this season, netting bronze and silver in the National Championships road race and time trial respectively.

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As usual, a Great Britain team will also be riding, this time led by national circuit race champion Matthew Bostock, who is likely to thrive in the technical town-centre finishes. He'll be joined by Ollie Wood, winner of the Sheffield Grand Prix and Lincoln Grand Prix this year. Riding in the national outfit too will be Ben Wiggins, Elliot Rowe, William Smith and Jacob Bush, for whom the race's Lincoln start will be a home roads affair.

“The first two stages of the race are the most special to me, as both start in my home county of Lincolnshire," he said. "Michaelgate has been a big staple of the domestic scene for years now, so I’m really interested to see how it will be raced amongst the professionals. I also think the first part of the second stage will be tricky – you can’t underestimate the Wolds.”

The race begins in Lincoln next Weds 2 September and runs until Sunday 6 September, finishing with a stage based on Earlston in the Scots Borders.