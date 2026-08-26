How to watch Mountain Bike World Championships 2026: Everything you need to live stream the action from anywhere

The Mountain Bike World Championships begin this week in Val di Sole, Italy, taking place from August 26 to August 30, 2026.

Twenty-one events take place across five days with five disciplines featured from Cross-Country Olympic (XCO), Cross-Country Relay (XCR), Cross-Country Short Track (XCC), E-Mountain Bike (E-MTB) and Downhill (DHI).

The biggest attraction is undoubtedly the arrival of cross-format stars such as Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel. Van der Poel will be particularly keen to win the XCO, with the MTB rainbow jersey still absent from his palmarès. Alan Hatherly, Charlie Aldridge and Adrien Boichis will also be among the main contenders, making for a seriously strong men's field.

The downhill will also be a huge feature thanks to Val di Sole's infamous Black Snake. Vali Höll goes after a fifth consecutive elite women's world title, but she faces the likes of Gracey Hemstreet, as well as Myriam Nicole, who beat Höll to the world title on this track in 2021. Lisa Baumann, Sacha Earnest and Marine Cabirou will also be worth watching.

The men's downhill promises just as much as well, with defending champion Jackson Goldstone looking to retain his title on a course where he has an outstanding record. Jordan Williams, Finn Iles, Amaury Pierron and Loïc Bruni will all have something to say about that, though, making it another race that could go right down to the final run.

Below, Cycling Weekly has put together all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching the Mountain Bike World Championships 2026

Can I watch the Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 for free?

The Mountain Bike World Championships are free to watch this week in select countries without a broadcaster on the UCI YouTube Channel.

As well as this you will find free streams in European countries on VRT and RTBF in Belgium, RaiPlay in Italy and L'Equipe in France.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now then you'll need a VPN — more on that below.

How to watch Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

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– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

How to watch Mountain Bike World Championships in the UK

In the UK, the Mountain Bike World Championships will be shown on TNT Sports which is available to live stream via HBO Max. Check the schedule here.

The will also be available online and on mobile devices on HBO Max with a package price of £25.99 a month for a year's term.

How to watch Mountain Bike World Championships in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, you will need FloBikes to stream the Mountain Bike World Championships.

In the US, FloBikes costs $39.99 a month. In Canada, a FloBikes subscription cost CA$49.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans.

How to watch Mountain Bike World Championships in Australia

In Australia, Stan Sport will be showing the Mountain Bike World Championships.

Prices for Stan start at A$9.99/month with the Sport add-on a further A$20/month.

▶︎ Read More: How to watch cycling for free in 2026

Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 - Schedule

Wednesday, 26 August

9am – Women’s Elite E-MTB Cross-Country

10.30am – Men’s Elite E-MTB Cross-Country

4pm – Mixed Team Relay

Thursday, August 27

8.30am – Women’s Junior Cross-Country Olympic

10am – Men’s Junior Cross-Country Olympic

2.30pm – Women’s U23 Cross-Country Short Track

3.30pm – Men’s U23 Cross-Country Short Track

4.45pm – Women’s Elite Cross-Country Short Track

5.30pm – Men’s Elite Cross-Country Short Track

Friday, August 28

9:30am – Women’s Junior Downhill qualification

Followed by Men’s Junior Downhill qualification

2.30pm – Women’s Elite Downhill qualification

Followed by Men’s Elite Downhill qualification

Saturday, August 29

8.15am – Women’s Junior Downhill

9am – Men’s Junior Downhill

12.20pm – Women’s Elite Downhill

2pm – Men’s Elite Downhill

Sunday, August 30

8am – Women’s U23 Cross-Country Olympic

10am – Men’s U23 Cross-Country Olympic

12pm – Women’s Elite Cross-Country Olympic

2.15pm – Men’s Elite Cross-Country Olympic

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