How to watch Giro d'Italia 2026: Everything you need to live stream the Italian Grand Tour

The Giro d'Italia 2026 live stream is about to get underway. The Grande Partenza will start in Bulgaria this Friday before we head to Italy next Tuesday for a three-week tour of their most brutal climbs.

Scattered with mountain stages throughout, the race begins with a punchy Bulgarian sprint stage from Nessebar to Burgas that will suit the likes of Jonathan Milan, Dylan Groenewegen and Arnaud De Lie.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be focused on race-favourite Jonas Vingegaard; who will step up to challenge the Dane - and where?

Below, Cycling Weekly has gathered all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Giro d'Italia 2026 for free wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching the Giro d'Italia

Can I watch the Giro d'Italia for free?

Fans in Australia, Italy and Switzerland can watch the Giro d'Italia for free.

In Australia, the race is being shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Streaming is available at SBS On Demand, with linear viewing available on SBS Viceland.

In the host country, Italy, you can watch the Giro on public broadcaster RAI, and through RAI Play online.

Once again you can watch the Giro for free in Switzerland via RSI (though commentary will be in Italian) and SRF (with German commentary). Highlights will be available to watch in Belgium on RTL and VRT.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

▶︎ How to watch cycling for free in May 2026

How to watch the Giro d'Italia while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

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► Should I use a VPN to watch cycling? Explaining the benefits, costs, considerations, and best VPNs for streaming the races

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown live across TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Live streaming is available on HBO Max, with linear viewing on TNT Sports. Plans start at £25.99 per month, with rolling subscriptions available at £30.99.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Giro d'Italia is divided across HBO Max and FloBikes.

HBO Max will broadcast every stage in the US and you will require a Standard subscription which is available from $18.49/month.

FloBikes is in charge of broadcasting the Giro d'Italia in Canada. Subscriptions cost CAN$49.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans (CAN$215.88 per year).

What to expect at the Giro d'Italia

The Giro d'Italia 2026 is the race’s 109th edition. The first of cycling’s three Grand Tours, the prestigious three-week, 21-stage event is followed by the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

Starting on Friday, 8 May 2026, the Corsa Rosa will begin with its Grande Partenza in Bulgaria, where the race will remain for three days before heading into Italy — a first in Grand Tour history. From there, the general classification contenders will battle for the prestigious maglia rosa, or pink jersey, across a route packed with demanding mountain stages.

The 2026 edition will also mark Jonas Vingegaard’s first attempt at the Giro d’Italia. The Visma–Lease a Bike rider heads into the race as the clear favourite, though he is expected to face fierce competition from Giulio Pellizzari, Felix Gall and Thymen Arensman. However, several of the Dane’s strongest rivals have dropped off the start list in recent weeks, including Juan Ayuso and Richard Carapaz.

2026 Giro d'Italia stage start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Day Start Finish Distance Estimated stage times (CET) 1 8 May Nessebar Burgas 147km 13:40-17:05 2 9 May Burgas Veliko Tarnavo 221km 12:00-17:02 3 10 May Plovdiv Sofia 175km 13:05-17:02 Rest Day 11 May Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 4 12 May Catanzaro Cozenza 138km 13:40-17:03 5 13 May Praiaa Mare Potenza 203km 12:15-17:00 6 14 May Paestum Napoli 142km 12:45-17:04 7 15 May Formia Blockhaus 244km 10:50-16:53 8 16 May Chieti Fermo 156km 13:15-17:04 9 17 May Cervia Corno alle Scale 184km 12:35-17:00 Rest Day 18 May Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4 Row 10 - Cell 5 10 (ITT) 19 May Viareggio Massa 42km 13:15-17:14 11 20 May Porcari Chiavari 195km 12:35-17:02 12 21 May Imperia Novi Ligure 175km 13:00-17:01 13 22 May Alessandria Verbania 189km 12:40-17:00 14 23 May Aosta Pila 133km 12:55-16:58 15 24 May Voghera Milano 157km 14:00-17:07 Rest Day 25 May Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 4 Row 17 - Cell 5 16 26 May Bellinzona Carì 113km 13:45-17:01 17 27 May Cassano d'Adda Andalo 202km 12:10-17:00 18 28 May Fai della Paganella Pieve di Soligo 171km 13:15-17:04 19 29 May Feltre Alleghe 151km 12:30-16:54 20 30 May Gemona del Friuli 1979-2026 Piancavallo 200km 11:00-15:59 21 31 May Roma Roma 131km 15:25-18:36