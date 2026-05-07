Jump to category:
Back To Top

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2026: Everything you need to live stream the Italian Grand Tour

All your streaming information for the 2026 Giro d'Italia

Meg Elliot's avatar
By
published
General classification winner Simon Yates on the final stage of the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
Simon Yates (2025 winner)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

The Giro d'Italia 2026 live stream is about to get underway. The Grande Partenza will start in Bulgaria this Friday before we head to Italy next Tuesday for a three-week tour of their most brutal climbs.

Giro d'Italia: Free Streams

Elsewhere, all eyes will be focused on race-favourite Jonas Vingegaard; who will step up to challenge the Dane - and where?

Below, Cycling Weekly has gathered all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Giro d'Italia 2026 for free wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching the Giro d'Italia

  • UK: TNT Sports / HBO Max (£30.99/mon)
  • US: HBO Max ($18.49/mon)
  • Canada: Flobikes ($49.99/mon)
  • Australia: SBS (Free)
  • Free live streams: SBS (Australia), RAI (Italy), RSI (Switzerland)
  • Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Can I watch the Giro d'Italia for free?

Fans in Australia, Italy and Switzerland can watch the Giro d'Italia for free.

In Australia, the race is being shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Streaming is available at SBS On Demand, with linear viewing available on SBS Viceland.

In the host country, Italy, you can watch the Giro on public broadcaster RAI, and through RAI Play online.

Once again you can watch the Giro for free in Switzerland via RSI (though commentary will be in Italian) and SRF (with German commentary). Highlights will be available to watch in Belgium on RTL and VRT.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

▶︎ How to watch cycling for free in May 2026

How to watch the Giro d'Italia while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Unlock your Giro d'Italia stream with NordVPN

Unlock your Giro d'Italia stream with NordVPN

With super fast connections, multi-device support and able to unlock any platform, NordVPN is our favourite for streaming.

✅ 30-day money back guarantee
🆓 3 months extra free
💰 75% off

Get NordVPN today and unlock your streaming service from anywhere in the world.

View Deal

Should I use a VPN to watch cycling? Explaining the benefits, costs, considerations, and best VPNs for streaming the races

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown live across TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Live streaming is available on HBO Max, with linear viewing on TNT Sports. Plans start at £25.99 per month, with rolling subscriptions available at £30.99.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Giro d'Italia is divided across HBO Max and FloBikes.

HBO Max will broadcast every stage in the US and you will require a Standard subscription which is available from $18.49/month.

FloBikes is in charge of broadcasting the Giro d'Italia in Canada. Subscriptions cost CAN$49.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans (CAN$215.88 per year).

What to expect at the Giro d'Italia

The Giro d'Italia 2026 is the race’s 109th edition. The first of cycling’s three Grand Tours, the prestigious three-week, 21-stage event is followed by the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

Starting on Friday, 8 May 2026, the Corsa Rosa will begin with its Grande Partenza in Bulgaria, where the race will remain for three days before heading into Italy — a first in Grand Tour history. From there, the general classification contenders will battle for the prestigious maglia rosa, or pink jersey, across a route packed with demanding mountain stages.

The 2026 edition will also mark Jonas Vingegaard’s first attempt at the Giro d’Italia. The Visma–Lease a Bike rider heads into the race as the clear favourite, though he is expected to face fierce competition from Giulio Pellizzari, Felix Gall and Thymen Arensman. However, several of the Dane’s strongest rivals have dropped off the start list in recent weeks, including Juan Ayuso and Richard Carapaz.

2026 Giro d'Italia stage start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Day

Start

Finish

Distance

Estimated stage times (CET)

1

8 May

Nessebar

Burgas

147km

13:40-17:05

2

9 May

Burgas

Veliko Tarnavo

221km

12:00-17:02

3

10 May

Plovdiv

Sofia

175km

13:05-17:02

Rest Day

11 May

Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5

4

12 May

Catanzaro

Cozenza

138km

13:40-17:03

5

13 May

Praiaa Mare

Potenza

203km

12:15-17:00

6

14 May

Paestum

Napoli

142km

12:45-17:04

7

15 May

Formia

Blockhaus

244km

10:50-16:53

8

16 May

Chieti

Fermo

156km

13:15-17:04

9

17 May

Cervia

Corno alle Scale

184km

12:35-17:00

Rest Day

18 May

Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4 Row 10 - Cell 5

10 (ITT)

19 May

Viareggio

Massa

42km

13:15-17:14

11

20 May

Porcari

Chiavari

195km

12:35-17:02

12

21 May

Imperia

Novi Ligure

175km

13:00-17:01

13

22 May

Alessandria

Verbania

189km

12:40-17:00

14

23 May

Aosta

Pila

133km

12:55-16:58

15

24 May

Voghera

Milano

157km

14:00-17:07

Rest Day

25 May

Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 4 Row 17 - Cell 5

16

26 May

Bellinzona

Carì

113km

13:45-17:01

17

27 May

Cassano d'Adda

Andalo

202km

12:10-17:00

18

28 May

Fai della Paganella

Pieve di Soligo

171km

13:15-17:04

19

29 May

Feltre

Alleghe

151km

12:30-16:54

20

30 May

Gemona del Friuli 1979-2026

Piancavallo

200km

11:00-15:59

21

31 May

Roma

Roma

131km

15:25-18:36

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Meg Elliot
Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top