How to watch Giro d'Italia 2026: Everything you need to live stream the Italian Grand Tour
All your streaming information for the 2026 Giro d'Italia
The Giro d'Italia 2026 live stream is about to get underway. The Grande Partenza will start in Bulgaria this Friday before we head to Italy next Tuesday for a three-week tour of their most brutal climbs.
Giro d'Italia: Free Streams
- Free Streams: SBS (Australia), RAI (Italy), RSI / SRF (Switzerland)
- Watch Anywhere: Unlock your free stream with NordVPN (75% off)
Scattered with mountain stages throughout, the race begins with a punchy Bulgarian sprint stage from Nessebar to Burgas that will suit the likes of Jonathan Milan, Dylan Groenewegen and Arnaud De Lie.
Elsewhere, all eyes will be focused on race-favourite Jonas Vingegaard; who will step up to challenge the Dane - and where?
Below, Cycling Weekly has gathered all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Giro d'Italia 2026 for free wherever you are.
Quick guide to watching the Giro d'Italia
- UK: TNT Sports / HBO Max (£30.99/mon)
- US: HBO Max ($18.49/mon)
- Canada: Flobikes ($49.99/mon)
- Australia: SBS (Free)
- Free live streams: SBS (Australia), RAI (Italy), RSI (Switzerland)
- Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Can I watch the Giro d'Italia for free?
Fans in Australia, Italy and Switzerland can watch the Giro d'Italia for free.
In Australia, the race is being shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Streaming is available at SBS On Demand, with linear viewing available on SBS Viceland.
In the host country, Italy, you can watch the Giro on public broadcaster RAI, and through RAI Play online.
Once again you can watch the Giro for free in Switzerland via RSI (though commentary will be in Italian) and SRF (with German commentary). Highlights will be available to watch in Belgium on RTL and VRT.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.
▶︎ How to watch cycling for free in May 2026
How to watch the Giro d'Italia while abroad
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.
Unlock your Giro d'Italia stream with NordVPN
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► Should I use a VPN to watch cycling? Explaining the benefits, costs, considerations, and best VPNs for streaming the races
How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the UK
In the UK, the race will be shown live across TNT Sports and HBO Max.
Live streaming is available on HBO Max, with linear viewing on TNT Sports. Plans start at £25.99 per month, with rolling subscriptions available at £30.99.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada
For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Giro d'Italia is divided across HBO Max and FloBikes.
HBO Max will broadcast every stage in the US and you will require a Standard subscription which is available from $18.49/month.
FloBikes is in charge of broadcasting the Giro d'Italia in Canada. Subscriptions cost CAN$49.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans (CAN$215.88 per year).
What to expect at the Giro d'Italia
The Giro d'Italia 2026 is the race’s 109th edition. The first of cycling’s three Grand Tours, the prestigious three-week, 21-stage event is followed by the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.
Starting on Friday, 8 May 2026, the Corsa Rosa will begin with its Grande Partenza in Bulgaria, where the race will remain for three days before heading into Italy — a first in Grand Tour history. From there, the general classification contenders will battle for the prestigious maglia rosa, or pink jersey, across a route packed with demanding mountain stages.
The 2026 edition will also mark Jonas Vingegaard’s first attempt at the Giro d’Italia. The Visma–Lease a Bike rider heads into the race as the clear favourite, though he is expected to face fierce competition from Giulio Pellizzari, Felix Gall and Thymen Arensman. However, several of the Dane’s strongest rivals have dropped off the start list in recent weeks, including Juan Ayuso and Richard Carapaz.
2026 Giro d'Italia stage start and finish times
Stage
Day
Start
Finish
Distance
Estimated stage times (CET)
1
8 May
Nessebar
Burgas
147km
13:40-17:05
2
9 May
Burgas
Veliko Tarnavo
221km
12:00-17:02
3
10 May
Plovdiv
Sofia
175km
13:05-17:02
Rest Day
11 May
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 4
|Row 3 - Cell 5
4
12 May
Catanzaro
Cozenza
138km
13:40-17:03
5
13 May
Praiaa Mare
Potenza
203km
12:15-17:00
6
14 May
Paestum
Napoli
142km
12:45-17:04
7
15 May
Formia
Blockhaus
244km
10:50-16:53
8
16 May
Chieti
Fermo
156km
13:15-17:04
9
17 May
Cervia
Corno alle Scale
184km
12:35-17:00
Rest Day
18 May
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 4
|Row 10 - Cell 5
10 (ITT)
19 May
Viareggio
Massa
42km
13:15-17:14
11
20 May
Porcari
Chiavari
195km
12:35-17:02
12
21 May
Imperia
Novi Ligure
175km
13:00-17:01
13
22 May
Alessandria
Verbania
189km
12:40-17:00
14
23 May
Aosta
Pila
133km
12:55-16:58
15
24 May
Voghera
Milano
157km
14:00-17:07
Rest Day
25 May
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|Row 17 - Cell 4
|Row 17 - Cell 5
16
26 May
Bellinzona
Carì
113km
13:45-17:01
17
27 May
Cassano d'Adda
Andalo
202km
12:10-17:00
18
28 May
Fai della Paganella
Pieve di Soligo
171km
13:15-17:04
19
29 May
Feltre
Alleghe
151km
12:30-16:54
20
30 May
Gemona del Friuli 1979-2026
Piancavallo
200km
11:00-15:59
21
31 May
Roma
Roma
131km
15:25-18:36
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Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.
From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).
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