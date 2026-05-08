'For The Love Of Cycling represents the next chapter' – Ned Boulting launches new pro cycling podcast alongside Never Strays Far

Ned Boulting has launched a new podcast, For The Love Of Cycling, which will include daily analysis of the Giro d'Italia and then the Tour de France, it was announced on Friday.

The broadcaster will continue his popular Never Strays Far podcast alongside it, but combined onto one feed, operated by Crowd Network. The independent podcast production company has had success with similar podcasts, on different sports, For The Love Of Rugby and For The Love Of Cricket.

He will be joined on FLOTC, which will also be on YouTube, by his Never Strays Far co-hosts and former ITV commentary team Lizzie Deignan, Pete Kennaugh and David Millar. NSF will continue, with Boulting posting on social media on Friday: "It's partnering with FTLOC - when we release an NSF, it'll flip back and be on the same channel."

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"This year marks a significant moment for professional cycling, and a turning point in how fans access and engage with the sport," Boulting said in a press release. "We had promised our loyal Never Strays Far fanbase that we would be reacting to the Tour de France coverage sitting behind a paywall. Partnering with Crowd Network who themselves have already built such a successful cycling podcast, gives us every chance of achieving our ambitions and more.

"We’re committed to provide the cycling fanbase with accessible opportunities to follow and interact with all the upcoming Grand Tours. Following the success of NSF, which has built a devoted audience, FTLOC represents the next chapter – expanding the existing format into a multi-channel experience."

(Image credit: For The Love Of Cycling)

The podcast will have daily episodes throughout the Giro, with the first already released, and the same following at the Tour, and then a similar product for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. It will be hosted by Boulting on the ground in Italy and France. The press release says: "As well as cultural storytelling content and long-form stage reaction on the podcast and YouTube channels, fans will have daily access to social media videos capturing the atmosphere and reactions of each race."

It was announced at the end of 2024 that ITV would not renew its rights to the Tour de France, bringing an end to the era of free-to-air live coverage on UK screens. This season will be the first without at least the Tour live on FTA television.

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The Giro d'Italia, which starts on Friday, is exclusively live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK and Ireland, with free-to-air highlights each evening on DMAX.

Last summer, Boulting announced he would return to the Tour post-ITV with NSF Live in France, a new free audio and video show throughout the race.

"As the leading voice of road cycling and Grand Tours, it’s a privilege to be partnering with Ned on our new cycling show and providing both new and legacy fans with a place where they can access engaging content," Mike Carr, the CEO of Crowd Network said.

"The way people consume sport has changed drastically over recent years, and we’re proud to be leading the way in creating both long and short-form cycling content across different social channels so everyone can be part of the two biggest tours in the cycling calendar this year."