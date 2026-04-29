'It will continue to be the ROUVY you all know and love' – Zwift acquires indoor cycling app rival ROUVY

Zwift has completed the "strategic acquisition" of indoor cycling app rival ROUVY, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release in the immediate aftermath of the acquisition, the two platforms – long seen as direct competitors, despite the very different user experience they offer – will continue to operate independently, with separate road maps and subscription packages.

No financial terms have been disclosed thus far, but the shock acquisition represents a momentous move in the indoor training environment. The question is, will it produce proper positives for indoor pedallers, or less real choice in the long term?

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Just last year, ROUVY hoovered up two other 'real-world' style training platforms, first acquiring FulGaz and all the app's routes from The Ironman Group (in effect becoming the official digital sports platform of the global Ironman and Ironman 70.3 series through a partnership), and then buying Bkool.

Zwift, founded in the US in 2014 and supercharged during the pandemic period when people in lockdown embraced indoor training, has a valuation of over $1 billion. It dominates the world of indoor cycling, offering a virtual gamified world for users to ride through, staging competitive events, and sponsoring real races, including the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Czech brand ROUVY came about in 2017, and provides real-world videos of roads to give a less virtual experience, so users can feel almost like they are riding, racing and training on the most famous, challenging and scenic cycling routes in the world, such as L'Alpe-d'Huez. It even allows you to upload your own real riding routes.

A major erstwhile point of difference between the platforms is the unique production by Zwift of bespoke hardware in the shape of indoor training bikes, such as the Zwift Ride, for people to pedal while using the training programs.

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From Wednesday 29 April, launch day, Zwift Ready smart trainers and Zwift Ride smart frames will also work with ROUVY. Further updates are on their way in the coming months. However, both brands will operate independently, with "differentiated roadmaps" and subscription packages.

"This is a major moment for both Zwift and ROUVY," Eric Min, Zwift co-founder and CEO, said. "We have a huge amount of respect for what ROUVY has achieved, developing a fantastic product and growing their global community by demonstrating there is a strong market for real video experiences.

"ROUVY’s differentiated experience is proof we can be stronger together, and I’m excited to see how this deal will accelerate our mission to make more people, more active, more often."

Peter Samek, ROUVY's Founder and CEO, sought to reassure the platform faithful by stressing that: "ROUVY will continue to be the ROUVY you all know and love, with the same team and the same focus on helping riders achieve their cycling goals."

“This is a strong validation of what we’ve built with our team and community, connecting indoor and outdoor training through real routes," he said. "For our community, this means we’ll keep building the experience you know, supporting your training all year round. Now, supported by Zwift and the Zwift hardware ecosystem, we have an opportunity to create even more experiences in the world of indoor cycling reality!”

Alternative indoor training programs and apps do, of course, still exist, including TrainerRoad, Bkool, Wahoo SYSTM (was Sufferfest), indieVelo, and MyWhoosh.