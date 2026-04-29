'It will continue to be the ROUVY you all know and love' – Zwift acquires indoor cycling app rival ROUVY

Two companies will maintain their independent operations and subscription packages

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(Image credit: Zwift)

Zwift has completed the "strategic acquisition" of indoor cycling app rival ROUVY, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release in the immediate aftermath of the acquisition, the two platforms – long seen as direct competitors, despite the very different user experience they offer – will continue to operate independently, with separate road maps and subscription packages.

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"ROUVY’s differentiated experience is proof we can be stronger together, and I’m excited to see how this deal will accelerate our mission to make more people, more active, more often."

“This is a strong validation of what we’ve built with our team and community, connecting indoor and outdoor training through real routes," he said. "For our community, this means we’ll keep building the experience you know, supporting your training all year round. Now, supported by Zwift and the Zwift hardware ecosystem, we have an opportunity to create even more experiences in the world of indoor cycling reality!”

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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