Act 'Zwift'ly - Last call for the Zwift Big Spring Sale, which ends 31st March - limited stock left
There are still big discounts to be had on the Zwift Ride and Zwift Ride with Wahoo Kickr Core 2, but only while stocks last - Hurry, sale ends March 31st
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I recently highlighted the brilliant Zwift Spring Sale, which featured the Zwift Ride Smart Frame at its best-ever price, and saved a massive $200/£200.
The Zwift Ride Smart Frame with the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 bundle, at up to 23% off, also matched the best-ever price, and a saving off $200/£200.
However, the clock is now ticking, and both these incredible Zwift deals end on March 31. So if you're looking to gear up with the best setup for Zwift, or already own a Zwift-compatible smart trainer and are upgrading to the outstanding Zwift Smart Frame, now is most definitely the time to do so.
Shop the Zwift Spring Sale – Ends March 31
A Zwift Membership is essential, of course, to use Zwift, and an Annual Membership is the best value option that comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee for new subscribers.
Right lets get to those Zwift deals...
Last chance Zwift Ride Smart Frame deals
In our Zwift Ride Smart Frame review, Tech Editor Simon Fellows reckoned it was, "a simple concept executed brilliantly". Which sort of says all you really need to know about the Zwift Ride. The Zwift Ride is compatible with nearly all of the best smart trainers, and there is a handy drop-down menu to check if your trainer is compatible before purchasing. Zwift says the Ride Smart Frame deal is only while stocks last, which suggests they maybe close to selling out.
Last chance Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2 deals
The Zwift Ride Smart Frame with Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is one of the best options to consider if you're getting into indoor training for the first time. The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is already our best value smart trainer, and it comes with the brilliant Zwift Cog and Click. Cog and Click enables silent, virtual shifting. It also gives users full control of gearing, but also in-game control of all of Zwift.
If you're not looking for a deal on Zwift and perhaps gearing up for summer, then why not head on over to the Cycling Weekly Amazon Spring Sale hub, where you'll find all the best Amazon deals on cycling essentials from Amazon's Spring Sale.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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