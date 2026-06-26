Family life is finally tempting me to ride indoors, and this Wahoo Kickr Core 2 offer has sealed the deal

I know I am not the only dad out there who struggles to balance family, work, and everyday life while being a cyclist, and lately I've been starting to wonder if it's time I did a little more indoor riding to boost my fitness.

I am not someone who races or has goals and training plans to follow, I just love riding my bike and being in nature. So, spinning away on even one of the best smart trainers has never really appealed to me. Until now, I have been a strong advocate for just getting outside, come rain or shine.

However, of late, I have noticed my weight has been creeping up, and that's started to worry me. I know more exercise could help me to lose weight, and cycling carries so many benefits, even if it's carried out indoors. And the call of the great indoors has been amplified by this excellent deal.

For a few months now, I have been considering taking the plunge and U-turning on my strong opinions about riding indoors. It wasn't until I spotted this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 that I thought maybe now is the time!

Reminder: Amazon Prime Day cycling deals will end tonight, June 26th, at midnight, so this deal might not be around for much longer, and worth snapping up before it ends.