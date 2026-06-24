As the UK swelters, blessed relief from the extreme temperatures comes in the shape of the Wahoo Kickr Headwind fan – discounted 15% for Amazon Prime Day

The UK is in the grip of an intense record-breaking heatwave, and temperatures have hit as high as 34 degrees, and more. The rarely seen red weather warning for extreme heat has been extended further in parts of England and Wales, and is now predicted to last into the weekend.

If you're an indoor cyclist, you'll know that a high-quality fan for indoor cycling is already an absolute must, and that's just in normal temperatures.

With the Amazon Prime Day sale running, I had a search for a better fan to improve my ride set-up (which could also double up as a normal fan). There are plenty to choose from, but an eye-catching fan that's specifically designed for cyclists is the Wahoo Kickr Headwind.

Right now, the Wahoo Kickr Headwind is reduced by 15%, which means you can pick it up for just £194.99. That's £35 off the usual £224.99, and as it's loaded with loads of smart tech you'd expect from the Atlanta-based fitness giants, it makes for an appealing Prime Day purchase. Although I'm sure a high-quality industrial fan will do a similar job, the Headwind just looks cooler, especially if you're already in the Wahoo ecosystem.

For US Amazon Prime Day shoppers, the deal is also 15% off, down from $319.99 to shoppers to $271.99.

If you're not looking for a fan (why not?), then our Prime Day Live Blog is the place to check out all the best cycling deals, and our band of deal hunters will be updating this as we find the best reductions. Amazon Prime Day runs until June 26.