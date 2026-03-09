Zwift Spring Sale 2026: Grab the Zwift Ride with Wahoo Kickr Core 2 at its best-ever price

The Zwift Ride is a simple concept executed brilliantly, and even at full price, when compared to rival brands, it represents incredible value for money when it comes to the best indoor smart bikes.

In our Zwift Ride review, we gave it an almost flawless rating and summed it up as the ultimate smart bike setup. Our expert tester summed up the Zwift Ride as being undemanding to use and easy to live with, and that it offered the finest, most comprehensive Zwift experience on the market.

Right now, the Zwift Spring Sale has discounted the Zwift Ride, which comes equipped with the equally impressive Wahoo Kickr Core 2, plus the Zwift Cog, to its lowest ever price.

Across all territories, these Zwift deals discounts take the Ride with the Kickr Core 2 and Cog to a best-ever price-matching reduction.

Its worth mentioning that once you head over to Zwift, it takes a few seconds for the deal to appear, but it will eventually show the discounted price, relevant to your location.

Save 23% ($300) Zwift Ride with Wahoo Kickr Core 2 : was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Zwift In our review of the Zwift Ride, Tech Editor Simon Fellows said, "a simple concept executed brilliantly". Which sort of says all you really need to know about the Zwift Ride. What is effectively one of the best smart trainers, and a well-designed bike-like frame, the Zwift Ride and Wahoo Kickr Core 2 combo comes together to create one of the best indoor training setups.

To dive a little deeper into the Zwift Ride, our expert tester Simon also says in his review, maybe slightly obviously, given it's designed by Zwift for Zwifiting, that "it offers the finest, most comprehensive Zwift experience on the market".

His only critique was the lack of adjustable cranks, which in his opinion, would have made it near-perfect.

So, if what you're looking for this summer is to get serious about your indoor training and sort out a proper Zwift setup, the Zwift Ride is without doubt one of the best places to start.

The Zwift Ride is a set-up and forget smart bike, always ready without any faff or mess. (Image credit: Future)

As well as the brilliant Zwift Ride, included in what is pretty much the ultimate indoor setup is the all-new Kickr Core 2. On its own, the Kickr Core 2 is our best value choice when it comes to the best indoor smart trainer.

When combined with the Ride and Cog, it means you have a convenient indoor cycling system that's not only easy to set up, but means you're not adding additional kilometeres on to your outdoor bike, and you have no faffing either. The Ride is a setup once, and you're done deal, even with multiple riders in the household.

The Zwift Cog also adds to the hassle-free beauty of the Ride, and is paired with Zwift Click controllers, enabling silent, virtual shifting. It also gives users full control of gearing, but also in-game control of all of Zwift. You can navigate with ease to queue your next ride or workout, use PowerUps, give a Ride On, and more without ever taking your hands off the bars.

It's worth noting that Zwift Ride and the Cog system are only compatible with Zwift, so if you already subscribe to another platform, then you will need to subscribe to Zwift on top.

All the Zwift deals are live now, with full details below. They run from now until 31st March, so we'd advise grabbing yours now, as with all the best cycling deals, it's only while stocks last.