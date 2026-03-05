Save 61% on Specialized S-Works tyres – Upgrade to Spring Classic winning rubber at an incredible price

The first Spring classics weekend of the year delivered thrilling racing as Mathieu van der Poel and Demi Vollering took impressive victories at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

It was not only the racing that provided the excitement, but also the pre-race hunt for the latest season's tech, which added plenty of intrigue. Our eagle-eyed Tech Writer, Aaron Borrill, was on the ground in Belgium, spotting the latest road bike tech trends and prototype kit on show.

One highlight was the all-new Specialized tyre on Demi Vollering’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8. Vollering, along with most of the other Specialized-sponsored teams, appeared to be riding on an unreleased version of the Specialized Turbo Cotton – one of the best road bike tyres on the market.

Shop Specialized S-Works Tyres and save up to 61%.

The current version of the Turbo Cotton, still ridden by the likes of Remco Evenepoel, is now heavily discounted, which would lead us to believe that the new model, spied by Aaron, is about to be dropped by Specialized.

With discounts of up to 61% off, now is the time to grab yourself some World Championship-winning rubber, but don't hang about, as the tyres are bound to sell out quickly at this price.

Save 43% ($34.24) Specialized S-Works Turbo Tyre: was $80 now $45.76 at Competitive Cyclist Save 43% The Tan-walled version of the S-Works Turbo Tyre has a lesser discount, but it still equates to a $34 saving. The tan version is only in the 28mm sizing, but again, if you want one of the best-looking tan-walled tyres, this price overshadows the lack of size options.

Our expert testers have reviewed many versions of the Specialized S-Works Turbo, and they've always scored highly for the sweet spot of speed, grip and response. It also means they are in demand, especially if you are a Specialized road bike rider, and are therefore rarely discounted.

Specialized says its tubeless tyres are ready to perform anywhere from cobbled classics to your daily lunch ride. They feature the brand's Gripton T2 compound, which Spesh claims is the fastest, most efficient compound they've ever created.

Specialized has combined the T2 compound with the legendary grip of the Gripton T5 compound for more grip, speed, and durability, which they say equates to a tyre that's six watts faster vs the previous 2BR and weighs just 260 grams in the 26mm tyre version.

As a tubeless tyre, the S-Works Turbo is designed to self-seal punctures when used with its RapidAir sealant – one of the best tubeless sealants. Specialized says that the Blackbelt protection under the tread delivers 8% more puncture protection than the previous version. This new Blackbelt system was created using hybrid-Kevlar protection under the tread, which means you're getting improved puncture protection, but a lighter tyre weight and more flexibility for a smoother ride.

Although these road bike tyre deals are US-based, below you'll find the very best prices available on the Specialized S-Works Turbo range, with prices relevant to your location.