The Zwift Ride Smart Frame just got its first-ever discount—and it’s a massive $200 Off

We recently highlighted a brilliant Zwift Spring Sale deal on the Zwift Ride Smart Frame and Wahoo Kickr Core 2 bundle, which matched the best-ever price on the Ride equipped with one of the best smart trainers on the market.

That deal is still live and runs through to the 31st March. However, it’s only really relevant if you're new to indoor riding and starting with a full indoor set-up. If, like me, you already have a Zwift-compatible smart trainer and are tired of the faff and occasional mess when setting up your outdoor bike, you may have an eye on an upgrade to the Zwift Ride Smart Frame.

Right now, and for the first time, Zwift has dropped a huge $200/£200/€200 off its standalone smart frame, taking the Zwift Ride Smart Frame down to just $599/£549/€599, and the lowest price it has ever been.

Below you'll find all the details and pricing relevant to your territory. These deals also run until 31st March, but as the Zwift Ride Smart Frame is discounted by up to 27% off, we'd expect them to fly. To avoid disappointment, we'd say grab yours fast.

If you wish to head straight to the Zwift Ride Smart Frame deals, then you can do so here:

These Zwift deals take the Ride Smart Frame to its best-ever price. (Image credit: Zwift)

Save 25% ($200) Zwift Ride Smart Frame: was $799.99 now $599.99 at zwiftinc.sjv.io In our review of the Zwift Ride, Tech Editor Simon Fellows said, "a simple concept executed brilliantly". Which sort of says all you really need to know about the Zwift Ride. What is effectively one of the best smart trainers, and a well-designed bike-like frame, the Zwift Ride is compatible with nearly all of the best smart trainers, and there is a handy drop-down menu to check if your trainer is compatible before purchasing.

The Zwift Ride Smart Frame is an all-in-one indoor cycling solution that’s always ready to go. In our Zwift Ride review, we awarded it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Even at its RRP, we thought it was an incredible value for money choice when compared to the best indoor smart bikes from rival brands like Peloton, Wattbike and Wahoo.

If you already own a Zwift Ready or Zwift Cog Compatible smart trainer, then an upgrade to Zwift Ride Smart Frame will transform your Zwift experience. Compatible trainers include some of the best from Wahoo, Elite, Tacx, JetBlack, and Van Rysel, and Zwift has a comprehensive trainer checker on site.

The Ride will unlock the full potential of Zwift, and has built-in handlebar controllers and customizable virtual shifting. It is also easily adjustable, making it perfect for a multi-rider household, with simple adjustments, easily done with the included frame key.

The real beauty is that it's always ready for use, no trailing your outdoor bike through the house, removing wheels, and just the general faff involved there. The Ride really is an all-in-one indoor cycling solution, and also saves you from putting additional kilometres into your outdoor bike.

Our expert tester summed up the Ride by saying, "It offers the finest, most comprehensive Zwift experience on the market". His only critique was the lack of adjustable cranks, which, in his opinion, would have made it perfect.

So, if what you're looking for this summer is to get serious about your indoor training and sort out a proper Zwift setup, the Zwift Ride is without doubt one of the best places to start.

The Zwift Ride is a set-up and forget smart bike, always ready without any faff or mess. (Image credit: Future)

It's worth noting that Zwift Ride and the Cog system are only compatible with Zwift, so if you already subscribe to another platform, then you will need to subscribe to Zwift on top.

All the Zwift Ride Smart Frame deals are live now, with full details below. They run from now until 31st March, so we'd advise grabbing yours now, as with all the best cycling deals, it's only while stocks last.