The Zwift Ride Smart Frame just got its first-ever discount—and it’s a massive $200 Off
We rated the Zwift Ride Smart Frame as the best value indoor training setup at its full price; now, with this 27% off direct from Zwift, it's a bargain!
We recently highlighted a brilliant Zwift Spring Sale deal on the Zwift Ride Smart Frame and Wahoo Kickr Core 2 bundle, which matched the best-ever price on the Ride equipped with one of the best smart trainers on the market.
That deal is still live and runs through to the 31st March. However, it’s only really relevant if you're new to indoor riding and starting with a full indoor set-up. If, like me, you already have a Zwift-compatible smart trainer and are tired of the faff and occasional mess when setting up your outdoor bike, you may have an eye on an upgrade to the Zwift Ride Smart Frame.
Right now, and for the first time, Zwift has dropped a huge $200/£200/€200 off its standalone smart frame, taking the Zwift Ride Smart Frame down to just $599/£549/€599, and the lowest price it has ever been.
Below you'll find all the details and pricing relevant to your territory. These deals also run until 31st March, but as the Zwift Ride Smart Frame is discounted by up to 27% off, we'd expect them to fly. To avoid disappointment, we'd say grab yours fast.
If you wish to head straight to the Zwift Ride Smart Frame deals, then you can do so here:
- USA Pricing
- $200 off Zwift Ride Smart Frame:
$799.99$599.99
- UK Pricing
- £200 off Zwift Ride Smart Frame:
£749.99£549.99
- EU Pricing
- €200 off Zwift Ride Smart Frame:
€799.99€599.99
In our review of the Zwift Ride, Tech Editor Simon Fellows said, "a simple concept executed brilliantly". Which sort of says all you really need to know about the Zwift Ride. What is effectively one of the best smart trainers, and a well-designed bike-like frame, the Zwift Ride is compatible with nearly all of the best smart trainers, and there is a handy drop-down menu to check if your trainer is compatible before purchasing.
The Zwift Ride Smart Frame is an all-in-one indoor cycling solution that’s always ready to go. In our Zwift Ride review, we awarded it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Even at its RRP, we thought it was an incredible value for money choice when compared to the best indoor smart bikes from rival brands like Peloton, Wattbike and Wahoo.
If you already own a Zwift Ready or Zwift Cog Compatible smart trainer, then an upgrade to Zwift Ride Smart Frame will transform your Zwift experience. Compatible trainers include some of the best from Wahoo, Elite, Tacx, JetBlack, and Van Rysel, and Zwift has a comprehensive trainer checker on site.
The Ride will unlock the full potential of Zwift, and has built-in handlebar controllers and customizable virtual shifting. It is also easily adjustable, making it perfect for a multi-rider household, with simple adjustments, easily done with the included frame key.
The real beauty is that it's always ready for use, no trailing your outdoor bike through the house, removing wheels, and just the general faff involved there. The Ride really is an all-in-one indoor cycling solution, and also saves you from putting additional kilometres into your outdoor bike.
Our expert tester summed up the Ride by saying, "It offers the finest, most comprehensive Zwift experience on the market". His only critique was the lack of adjustable cranks, which, in his opinion, would have made it perfect.
So, if what you're looking for this summer is to get serious about your indoor training and sort out a proper Zwift setup, the Zwift Ride is without doubt one of the best places to start.
It's worth noting that Zwift Ride and the Cog system are only compatible with Zwift, so if you already subscribe to another platform, then you will need to subscribe to Zwift on top.
All the Zwift Ride Smart Frame deals are live now, with full details below. They run from now until 31st March, so we'd advise grabbing yours now, as with all the best cycling deals, it's only while stocks last.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
