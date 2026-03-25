Dislike Garmin? These 9 Wahoo deals are my star find of the Amazon Big Spring Sale so far

We haven't even finished the first day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2026, and I am already seeing some stellar discounts. To kick us off, Wahoo has announced discounts across its product range, with up to 24% off some of its best bike computers, 15% off a number of its best smart trainers, and good deals on items like the Wahoo Trackr Radar Light and Trackr heart rate monitors.

Best Wahoo Deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

The real headline has to be the 24% off the latest in bike computer tech, the Wahoo Elemnt Ace, which offers a saving of nearly $150. At launch, many, including my colleagues, were very hung up on the size of the Elemnt Ace. However, given that many now ride with their phones on their handlebars, the Ace offers more cycling-specific features and costs a third of the price, in case disaster strikes.

Wahoo is the only brand that offers a range of computers that can challenge Garmin at every level. So, if you aren't a fan of the Garmin echo system, then Wahoo is the way to go. Its supporting app is easy to use and intuitive, and I would highly recommend its simplicity. I am a big fan of my Wahoo Rival Smartwatch for this very reason.

Right, let's get you to those deals...

Best Wahoo Bike Computer Deals

Best Wahoo Smart Trainer Deals

Best of the rest - Wahoo Tech Deals

If you're not looking for a deal on a Wahoo product at this time, why not head on over to the Amazon Spring Sale hub I have created, where I have listed all the best deals I have found in the sale.

For those who aren't in the US, check below for all the best Wahoo deals in your region.