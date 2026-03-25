Dislike Garmin? These 9 Wahoo deals are my star find of the Amazon Big Spring Sale so far

Wahoo has started the Amazon Spring Sale off strong with offers of up to 24% off its range of bike computers, lights and smart trainers

By
published
Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 pictured three-quarters on from front
(Image credit: Simon Fellows)
Jump to category:

We haven't even finished the first day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2026, and I am already seeing some stellar discounts. To kick us off, Wahoo has announced discounts across its product range, with up to 24% off some of its best bike computers, 15% off a number of its best smart trainers, and good deals on items like the Wahoo Trackr Radar Light and Trackr heart rate monitors.

Best Wahoo Deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

Best Wahoo Bike Computer Deals

Best Wahoo Smart Trainer Deals

Best of the rest - Wahoo Tech Deals

If you're not looking for a deal on a Wahoo product at this time, why not head on over to the Amazon Spring Sale hub I have created, where I have listed all the best deals I have found in the sale.

For those who aren't in the US, check below for all the best Wahoo deals in your region.

Explore More
Matt Ischt-Barnard
Ecomm and Tech Writer

Like many, Matt began his bicycle industry journey on the spanners at his local bike shop. After spending his youth mountain biking, he was inspired to embrace gravel during his tenure with Evans Cycles' in-house brands, Pinnacle and Hoy Bikes. Recognising the evolving industry, Matt eagerly seized the chance to become an E-bike designer, winning several awards with the E-bike brand Cairn Cycles.

These days, Matt is likely to have a toddler sitting shotgun or off the beaten track somewhere on the South Downs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.