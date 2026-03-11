I'm having to admit, I just can't see a way of bettering this top-of-the-range Peloton Cross Training deal in the Amazon spring sale

When it comes to spending money, especially on myself, I always seem to find a reason not to. So, I firmly live by the 'it's only a good deal if you need it' philosophy, which also means I know exactly what I'm looking for when searching Amazon Spring Deal Days offers.

I've been tracking Peloton prices for a couple of years now, and I find that although there have been 35% discounts before, they have been limited to the original Peloton Bike. To find this level of discount on the top-of-the-range model is incredible.

Save 31% Peloton Cross Training Bike: was £1,599 now £1,098.99 at Amazon There's a £500 saving on this Peloton Cross Training bike, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. It's got the swivel anti-glare screen for easy crossover to yoga and strength classes, as well as front-facing speakers. You will need to purchase a monthly membership to access the features, but with this saving, it would pay for at least 18 months of membership, so it's well worth investing now!

When we reviewed the Peloton, we found it was a great way to get a good workout in a short time, and the entertainment was hard to beat.

Having a purposeful indoor bike was really not on my radar. We're in spring, for goodness' sake, and I really should be out riding in this sunshine. Except I live in Manchester (also known as the rainy city).

I also work, and my daughter is in secondary school with a social life, multiple clubs, and activities to attend. As a reluctant indoor rider at the best of times, when my daughter started secondary school last September, I realised that, although I had a bit more time in the day to ride, I had to be super-structured to make the most of it.

But despite all the plans, life keeps getting in the way. I quickly discovered that a 1.5-hour window of opportunity soon became just an hour by the time I'd put on all my kit, got spares ready, and sorted the bike.

Add to this the stop-start nature of riding outside, I was getting back from a ride and discovering that the actual moving time was just 45 minutes, and I was barely sweaty.

I still strongly believe in getting outside for even those 45 minutes, but for improving fitness and strength, a much more focused session on the Peloton would be far more productive, and I could shower and be back at the desk in the same amount of time.

(Image credit: Peloton)

Then there are all the extras—adding strength training and yoga to my weekly routine has really paid dividends. At the moment, I pay separately for both, and I also have to realistically allow two hours for a one-hour session when I consider the faff of getting to classes and back, not to mention the fuel costs or car wear and tear.

While there is a cost for the ongoing membership, with this discount, that's pretty much covered for the first 18 months of ownership, meaning I can get a bike and access to as many classes and sessions as possible for the whole family. It is really outstanding value.

So while I remain an optimist that sun and warmth will eventually return to the north of England, I will still appreciate the ability to pop downstairs to my basement and just get it done, which I suspect will resonate with many busy working parents.

While Amazon's Spring Deal Days are a UK event, check below for the best Peloton deal in your region. Equally, if you are in the UK and want the lowdown on all the best deals from this week, check out my colleagues' 31 top-picks from the Amazon Spring Sale.