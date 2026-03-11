After only a few months of ownership, the Cycplus AS2 electric pump has become an indispensable part of my riding kit, and it's now 20% off in the Amazon Spring Sale

Times are tough for the dear old mini-pump. The days of it having a monopoly as the inflator of choice for jersey pockets and ride-packs are over, as it's been superseded by a smaller, lighter, and far more effective counterpart – the portable electric bike pump. The Cycplus AS2 is a benchmark model and one of our best electric bike pumps. Right now, you can pick one up at a great price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale here in the UK, and the price in the US is reasonable too.

I got my own Cycplus AS2 pump a few months ago, and it's quickly become an indispensable part of my everyday riding kit. The AS2 weighs less than 100g and is small enough to easily fit into a pocket. Unlike the many best mini-pumps I've used in over three decades of riding, it's yet to accidentally get jettisoned mid-ride, it works well when it's called into action, and I don't need to work up any extra sweat pumping up my flat.

At just 4.6x2.8x6.4cm (1.8"x1.1"x2.5"), the Cycplus AS2's compact size and 97g (3.4oz) weight mean it's no hassle to carry – even in a trouser pocket on casual rides or commutes.

While you can connect the pump directly to a valve stem, it comes with an inflation hose, which is handy if the space between wheel spokes is limited. It also has a silicone sleeve, a splash-proof carry pouch, and a USB-C charging cable.

The maximum pressure it can pump to is 100psi. In testing, the AS2 reached 50psi in an impressive 60 seconds. It also runs more quietly and with less vibration than much of the competition. Recharge time is around 20 minutes, with a full charge being good for two 700x25c inflations.

One thing missing from the AS2 is a pressure gauge. But if that's an essential for you, check out the Cycplus AS2 Pro, which comes with a built-in digital pressure display and is our best portable electric bike pump overall.

For more top money-saving offers, don't miss our regularly updated round-up of the biggest Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts for cyclists.