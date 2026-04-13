CW Exclusive: Save a staggering $600 on the Horizon Fitness 5.0 IC indoor bike with our exclusive discount code- hurry, only while stocks last!

The best indoor smart bikes are a brilliant way to enjoy riding indoors and can offer a more dedicated solution. The beauty of owning a smart bike is that it is always set up and always ready to ride. It can remove the faff generally associated with using one of the best smart indoor trainers, without trailing your outdoor bike through the house, removing wheels, or piling up unnecessary miles on your bike.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we have secured an exclusive smart bike deal with Horizon Fitness on one of its best-selling models. You can pick up the Horizon Fitness 5.0 IC for an incredible $399 with our exclusive discount code CYCLE50 at checkout.

The Horizon Fitness 5.0 IC has an RRP of $999, currently on sale at $599, and with our code, knocking a further $200 off, you're making a saving of $600 on the RRP.

Although we’ve not reviewed this exact model, we did test its sibling. In our Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC review, we scored it with an impressive 4.5 rating. Our expert reckoned it was the perfect mid-budget bike and technologically superior to any of the cheaper indoor bikes on the market.

This offer is live now and runs until April 30, or until stocks last. And be sure to use the code: CYCLE50 at checkout to secure the exclusive discount.

Save 60% ($600) Horizon Fitness 5.0 IC Smart Bike: was $999 now $399 at Horizon Fitness The Horizon Fitness 5.0 IC Smart Bike is a bargain buy with our exclusive discount code knocking it down to just $399. It comes with built-in training programmes, but is also compatible via Bluetooth with indoor training apps like Zwift. Use the code: CYCLE50 at checkout.

Having scoured the specs of the Horizon Fitness 5.0 IC and its 7.0 sibling, I found they share most of the same features, with the 7.0 having a larger LCD display, greater Bluetooth compatibility, a heart rate monitor, and more built-in training programs. The 7.0 has a $300 more RRP, and is also not included in our exclusive discount code, so the 5.0, especially at this price, is the way to go.

The Horizon is also compatible with most of the best indoor training apps, including Zwift, and it makes it easy to connect your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth so you can see your workout metrics in the most popular training apps.

For multi-user households, adjustments per rider are also super easy, and if you're the only cyclist, the Horizon provides a quiet, realistic drive system, so you can use it anytime without disturbance, and it's also small-space-friendly. The precision-aluminium flywheel, paired with magnetic resistance, also eliminates friction, giving a smooth, consistent, and quiet ride.

Although this exclusive Horizon Fitness 5.0 IC Smart Bike deal is US-based, you'll also find the best smart bike and best smart trainer deals from other retailers below, with pricing specific to your location.