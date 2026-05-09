Our experts have tested every Wattbike; now, the Proton is at its best-ever price, save $500 off!

Wattbike holds two of our six recommendations for the best indoor smart bikes, and the Wattbike Atom is our best overall choice. However, at over $3,000, it's a fairly hefty outlay if you're getting into indoor riding.

The Atom's sibling, the Wattbike Proton, is an equally impressive smart bike performer, and right now, Wattbike US has dropped the Proton to its best-ever price.

For US shoppers, the Wattbike Proton is now available for just $1,795, down from its usual $2,295.00, a 22% saving of $500.

Get the Wattbike Proton discounted by $500 to just $1,795 at Wattbike US.

In our review of the Proton, our expert David Bradford noted that the latest version was the best yet and ticked all the boxes for anyone looking for an indoor smart bike that offers value for money without compromising on essential features.

David also noted that it strikes a balance between functionality and practicality, awarding it a 4 out of 5 star rating. He did point out that, as you'd expect at this price, it lacked the tactile precision of more expensive smart bikes, including the Wahoo Kickr Bike. However, its overall build quality, connectivity, and value, especially at this price, made it stand out in a fairly crowded market.

For UK Wattbike Proton shoppers, there is an equally impressive £300 discount at the moment, and the Proton is available for £1,495. Below you'll find all the details for both the US and UK Wattbike deals, and, as with all the best cycling deals, it's only while stocks last.

Save $500 Wattbike Proton: was $2,295 now $1,795 at Wattbike US Save $500. The Wattbike Proton scored a 4 out of 5 stars in our review and comes loaded with features to help all cyclists achieve their goals with a superbly realistic indoor cycling experience. This Wattbike Proton deal also includes free access to the Wattbike Training App. Read the full Wattbike Proton review.

Best smart bike Save £300 Wattbike Proton: was £1,795 now £1,495 at Wattbike UK Save £300. A 17% discount is available for UK Wattbike Proton shoppers, and this easy-to-adjust exercise bike delivers accurate power measurement and smooth, quiet performance. The UK Wattbike Proton deal also includes free access to the Wattbike Training App. Read the full Wattbike Proton review.

The Proton is not only our choice as the best smart bike for households with multiple users. It offers easy adjustability, takes up less space than its sibling, the Atom, and, if needed, can be moved easily with its attached wheels.

Wattbike is also a trusted trainer used by some of the most recognised sporting organisations and teams worldwide. It includes Team USA Cycling, and big names in US sports like LeBron James of the LA Lakers, Lionel Messi, 50% of NFL teams and 100% of NHL teams – so it's fair to say Wattbike has a fair pedigree, trusted to deliver genuine fitness and performance improvements across professional sport.

Therefore, accuracy and a realistic ride feel are key requirements, and the Proton delivers this with ease, almost on par with far more expensive rivals. The gradient simulation at 25% and a peak power of 1800W is comparable to the other models featured in our buying guide. We also found it to be highly accurate, comparable to those more costly machines.