The best women’s road bikes for 2019: geometry explained and best reviewed models

Not every female rider will want a women's specific bike. But if you think it's the best option for you, read on for advice on buying a bike that ticks all of your boxes

Women’s cycling is growing. We’ve said it a number of times over the last decade – but that’s because the upward trajectory is on a constant march.

If evidence in numerical form is what you need, then you’ll be pleased to hear that in October 2018, British Cycling announced it is well on track to achieving an extra 1million women on bikes by 2020 – with 831,638 new female riders taking up cycling since 2013.

Is female specific geometry still relevant?

Growing demand means that more and more brands are offering bikes designed to suit the needs of the female cyclist. Some manufacturers believe women need their own, purpose designed frames, whilst others feel that adjusted contact points (saddle, handlebars and cranks) are where it’s at.

We’ve explained the different approaches brands take when creating women’s bikes, and how to make sure you choose the very best bike for you, further down the page. But first, here’s some of the women’s bikes that have really impressed us…

Best women’s road bikes 2019

Specialized Dolce 2019 women’s road bike

Review score: 9/10

Price: £630

A long standing favourite, the Dolce is a fantastic entry level option, with prices starting from £630 for an aluminum frame, carbon fork and Shimano Claris shifting.

Designed around an endurance geometry, the Dolce provides a more comfortable introduction to racey road bikes, with confidence inspiring 25c tyres.

Specialized has used its ‘Zertz inserts’ at the fork and chainstays, these dampen out road buzz. The Axis Sport wheels aren’t the fastest, but that is customary at this price point, and they can always be upgraded later down the line.

The geometry is designed for female riders, and is distinct from the men’s entry level bike, the Allez – which is a little more racey. Those who would rather a race inspired bike could look at swapping the components on an Allez, but this brings extra cost with it.

Awarding the bike 9/10, our reviewer commented “with a good frameset and reasonable components the Specialized Dolce is a great ride for the money, making it an ideal bike for women new to road cycling.”

Read more: Specialized Dolce women’s road bike

Trek Domane AL 5 2019 Women’s Road Bike

Review score: 9/10

Price: £1,100 (models from £750 to £5,050)

Trek is one of several brands which used to offer women’s specific geometry, but has since moved away from this. Instead, it offers the Domane (among others) with the same geo as the men’s bike, but with adjusted touch points.

The Domane is a lightweight aluminium bike with an endurance geometry – and the 2019 model has seen a real update, with a big drop in frame weight. The full review is yet to be published, but the new frameset really impressed our tester, who was thrilled to find an aluminum bike that doesn’t ride like aluminium,

The carbon fork is designed to flex and offer comfort, whilst there’s plenty of stiffness around the bottom bracket to ensure a great base for power transfer.

At this price point, just over £1k, you get Shimano 105 shifting and rim brakes, Bontrager R1 Hard-Case Lite 25c tyres and Bontrager Affinity, Tubeless Ready rims.

Read more: Trek Domane 5.2 review / Trek Domane SLR

Cannondale SuperSix Evo 2019 women’s road bike

Review score: Editor’s Choice 2017 award winner (doesn’t get much better)

Price: £1799.99 (models from £1,799.99 – £2,999.99)

The Cannondale SuperSix Evo is an all our race machine, and the brand hasn’t adjusted its geometry for the women’s model, it simply swaps the contact points to suit a female rider – so the handlebars and saddle shouldn’t need an immediate upgrade.

We awarded this bike a place in our Editor’s Choice picks of 2017, and it was also the Cycling Weekly ‘women’s bike of the year’ in 2016.

This model comes with Shimano 105, but you can opt to spend more if you want Ultegra.

Our reviewer commented “the SuperSix Evo provides out-and-out raw fun. It has a blend of speed, stiffness and weight that inspires confidence thanks to its great geometry and componentry. At the same time, it is spirited enough to enable you to tear up the hills, or give it full gas in a sprint — and all for well under two grand at £1,799.99.”

The paint job has changed for 2019, but our affection for this bike certainly has not.

Read more: Cannondale SuperSix Evo review

Liv Langma Advanced Pro Disc 2019 women’s road bike

Review score: 9/10

Price: £2,999 (models from £1,299 to £4,499)

Designed to be a GC bike for the riders on Team Sunweb during 2018, this is the machine which Coryn Rivera raced to win the overall classification at the 2018 Women’s Tour.

The bike’s biggest claim to fame is its low weight, our review model – with disc brakes and Shimano Ultegra – came in at 7.13kg, but the top end rim brake options sit under the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg and had to be bolstered for pro riders.

The low weight hasn’t reduced its stiffness, however – even a sprinter like Rivera can race this bike to success – and we found it offered ample platform for power transfer, with optimised components like the Giant PowerCore bottom bracket and Overdrive II steerer.

A top scorer at 9/10, we concluded “the women’s-specific Liv Langma Advanced Pro Disc is easily a GC contender, and will more than hold its own on all but off-road terrain, meaning there is a great deal to really like about the bike. If there were more colour options and a neater front end it would be close to being perfect.”

Read more: Liv Langma Pro disc review

Boardman AIR 9.2 2019 women’s road bike

If you’re after an aero bike with women’s touch points, the Boardman ALR is a great place to start. Remember, Boardman has just built its own wind tunnel, so the brand is not messing around with watt savings.

Boardman doesn’t believe in women’s specific geo, so this model sports the same stack and reach as the men’s, with narrower handlebars and a women’s saddle.

The C10 carbon frame and fork is designed to cut through the air, and Vision Team Comp 35 wheels will add a dose of speed without the heft of a really deep rim.

The seatpost allows or the effective seat tube angle to be shifted from 73 and 75°, which means you can adjust it to suit the likes of nippy, twisty crit races and all-out time trials.

The semi-compact chainset (52/36) is paired with an 11-28 cassette, and shifting is Shimano Ultrgra R8000 – which bares a heavy resemblance to the Dura Ace of the last generation and represents excellent value for money.

Buy now at Boardman for £2150

Specialized Ruby Comp 2019 women’s road bike

Review score: 9/10

Price: £3,100 (models from £2,100 – £8,750)

A higher end endurance model from Specialized, the key selling point of the Ruby is its ‘Future Shock’ front suspension, which offers a small degree of variable travel (you can set it to soft, medium or hard) which smoothes out the bumps of the road.

Wide 28mm tyres add further to the smooth ride, as does the Fact 10r carbon frame and fork.

The Ruby offers a women’s specific geo, which is distinct from the equivalent Roubaix. Elsewhere, for example the Tarmac, the brand has opted for the same geometry across the genders, with swapped out touch points. It made this decision based upon data from thousands of Retul fits, concluding that Ruby customers wanted something different to men buying the Roubaix, whilst women looking at the since discontinued Amira wanted to be in the same position as the Tarmac’s male customers.

Price points vary, but at the Comp level, you get Shimano Ultegra, with a compact chainset and 11-34 chainset – offering a wide spread of gears to help you on the hills.

Awarding the bike a 9/10 our reviewer commented “this is an incredibly comfortable and well-put together ride. Despite not being a lightweight climber, the Ruby Expert is ideal for the hills and mountains, giving you more self-assurance than possibly ever before – once you’ve dialled in to the ride.”

Read more: Specialized Ruby Elite review

What makes a women’s road bike female specific?

There is no simple black and white answer here. Rather unhelpfully, it depends who you ask.

However, whilst manufacturers have to make their decisions based on what they feel will suit the ‘average rider’, remember that when buying a bike you’re an individual.

All you need to do is choose a bike for you – so test riding women’s specific and unisex bikes will probably give you your answer.

There are two clear approaches that brands take:

Brands offering women’s road bikes with female specific frame geometry

Some brands build a frame to be completely women’s specific.

This is often represented in a shorter top tube, and taller head tube. The result is a slightly more upright geometry. Many women’s bikes also feature a slacker head angle and longer rake – which does tend to position the bike closer to that of a unisex endurance bike.

The reasons for this vary – some brands say their research suggests women have a shorter wingspan (arms), meaning a shorter reach is ideal, others suggest women’s lower upper body mass and centre of gravity make this a more suitable option, whilst some explain that women position their pelvis differently to avoid soft tissue compression.

Some say the reason is that their focus groups and studies suggest many women want to ride in a more upright position.

Brands creating a bike with female specific frame geometry will spec the bike with components that match the intended rider – the handlebars, stems, saddles, cranks and gearing will all be female friendly (more on that below).

Brands offering women’s road bikes with unisex bikes and female specific components

Other brands choose not to create a female specific frame, but instead to offer the same chassis as the unisex bikes, but with components adjusted to better suit the average woman’s requirements.

Components that are often changed on a female specific bike include:

Handlebars: women generally have narrower shoulders, and ideally your handlebars should measure a similar width to your shoulders. So a well fitting women’s bike will have narrow handlebars fitted. Shifters are often ready wound in to suit smaller hands (though you can do this for free at home on Shimano or SRAM shifters).

Stem: whilst frames built from ‘the ground up’ to suit women often have a shorter reach, those providing a unisex frame will nearly always fit a shorter stem. This does the same job of decreasing the reach, but can affect the handling.

Cranks: Women are typically shorter than men, so usually have shorter legs. Crank length is a debate on its own – but as a rule reducing the length of the crank allows smaller riders to get the most from each pedal stroke. In the case of a very small frame, the cranks also need to be reduced in size to prevent toe overlap with the front wheel.

Gearing: If we’re comparing Joe Bloggs and Lizzie Deignan – it’s not realistic to say that the female rider will produce less power. But if we’re comparing Joe Bloggs and Joanna Bloggs, it’s an understandable assumption. Women’s bikes often feature a compact or semi compact chainset (50/34 or 52/36 respectively) and wide ratio cassette (11-28 or 11-32).

Standover height: Some women’s bikes have a sloping top tube, to reduce standover height. This applies more to hybrid bikes and mountain bikes.

Sizes: A unisex frame, with female components, marketed as the women’s version will usually be available in smaller sizes. In an ideal world, the brand will scale down other elements of the geometry and aspects such as fork angle will change too.

Saddle: Women frequently report saddle discomfort putting them off cycling. Most riders will swap the saddle on their bike early on – but a women’s model will come with a women’s saddle – giving a slightly higher chance of getting on with the perch on first rides.

Brands offering unisex frames with non-adjusted components

Many women choose to buy a standard unisex frame, and adjust the components above to suit. Indeed, many men will adjust these on unisex bikes in time.

If you’re at a stage in your riding career where you know you’ll do this anyway, then it doesn’t make much difference.

However, going for a model with these components already tweaked can make the first few months of bike ownership much cheaper – especially for beginners who don’t have the standard cyclist’s garage full of spare stems, handlebars and saddles.

Is it all about the saddle?

Mike Smith is one of Britain’s top Retül bike fitters and runs Velomotion in Milton Keynes; he believes that the major difference in men’s and women’s bike fit lies in saddle comfort.

Discussing the issues, he commented: “I think it all comes around the saddle which makes the real difference to a female rider. Women are a lot more sensitive to putting weight through their perineum, soft tissue and their pubic bone,” he says. “They prefer to sit to the back of the saddle where they put more weight through their sit bones.”

This sensitivity can be relieved by using a saddle with a cut-out, though thought should still be given to saddle width. “Spacing between the sit bones means the average woman would favour a wider saddle compared to a male rider,” continues Smith.

Failure to address the saddle issue will see the rider sitting way back on her saddle, bending at the waist, not the hips, to give an upright position that makes the bike feel longer than it really is. This is a problem manufacturers mitigate with the aforementioned different tube lengths.

What type of women’s road bike should you look for?

Before you enter a bike shop, get a clear idea of what you want the bike for. If you want the speed and aerodynamic benefits of a drop bar bike, then you’re in the road bike camp – and the next step is to decide if you want an endurance focused on more aggressive race orientated frame.

Key road bike categories include:

Endurance focused women’s road bikes

Endurance bikes will generally feature a shorter reach, and a taller stack – putting the rider in a more upright position. Disc brakes are more popular in this category, along with a longer wheelbase to aid stability and the material will be fine tuned to offer greater compliance – or comfort. The Trek Domane is an example of an endurance road bike.

Race focused women’s road bikes

Race bikes are created to offer nippy handling and a lower, more aero position – usually with a longer reach, lower stack and short wheelbase. The fork angles will be tuned for quick and responsive handling. Some bikes in this style will have disc brakes, but you still can’t use them in races under British Cycling regulations which is worth remembering if you plan to pin on a number. The Canyon Ultimate WMN is an example of a road race bike – though it does come with discs.

Women’s cyclocross road bikes

If you want the option of going off road, then a cyclocross bike, gravel or adventure bike might be up your street.

There’s a lot of variation between cyclocross, adventure road and gravel bikes. They’re all designed for riding on and off road – just to different degrees. Cyclocross bikes are most suited to trails, and have higher bottom brackets to help you avoid roots and rocks, with more space for tyre clearance. Adventure road and gravel bikes will be a little closer to road bikes in geometry – but all three styles will likely feature disc brakes.

Hybrid women’s road bikes

For city slickers who want flat bars and the option of hopping onto rough park tracks and canal paths, then a wider tyred hybrid with disc brakes like the Pinnacle Neon or Specialized Vita could be the thing. These will have flat handlebars, and offer a great deal of stability, though handling won’t be quite as nippy as a road bike.

Women’s road bike sizing

Road bikes are generally sold in sizes along the lines of 48cm, 50cm, 52cm and so on – though some brands choose instead to go for ‘Small’, ‘Medium’ and ‘Large’.

There’s no real standardisation in road bike sizing – which means one road bike brand’s 48cm might suit a rider on a 50cm frame from one of their competitors. Not only that, but the same brand might call a unisex frame a 50cm, whilst the same rider might fit a 52cm frame in their women’s range. Confusing, right?

The best option is to start by using the brand’s designated sizing chart, dictating the ideal height range for each frame size.

Then, ask for a test ride – a rider with a shorter torso will generally go for a smaller frame than a rider with a long torso, even if they’re the same height, as most of their length is in the leg (saddle height is much more adjustable than reach) – so getting the right size is down to personal preference rather than black-and-white measurements.

Tips for choosing a women’s road bike

Once you know what sort of bike you’re after – shop around online, and produce a list of bikes you’re interested in. Most brand’s frame families will come available in a range of models, with different levels of specification.

More expensive groupsets will be lighter and longer lasting – and it is generally considered that it’s better to spend at the top end of your budget to avoid further expenditure through upgrades.

With a few choice models selected, ask for test rides, using the experience to help you decide what you like. Remember when testing unisex bikes that wider handlebars and a less-than-perfect saddle might be altering the ride quality.