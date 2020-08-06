Best women’s electric bikes 2020

Choosing the best women’s electric bike can be tricky – but we’ve got all the advice you need to select the right model for you.

A women’s electric bike is a female specific version of a motor assisted ride that takes some of the effort out of pedaling. Electric bikes are conventional bikes with a battery and motor. This means there are road, hybrid and gravel specific versions of e-bikes—meaning there’s a range to match the purpose of your riding.

Women’s electric bike models will come with a women’s saddle and narrower handlebars, to help make sure the bike fits right out the box.

The initial perception of e-bikes as ‘cheating’ has been rightly quashed. E-bikes give you an electric assisted ride but you still have to put something in to get something out of it.

The many benefits of riding an e-bike are now widely accepted. No more turning up to to work a sweaty mess thanks to a hilly or long commute. Towing a heavy load out and about can now be done with ease. If you don’t want to risk niggling an recovering injury, you can go out knowing you can reduce the exertion when needed. And, attempting that really hilly route with friends, who you think are stronger than you, is something you now won’t shy away from. All solved.

A motor may be built into the bike but this does not mean that turning on the boost is a necessity for all your rides. It is there when you want it but you don’t need to be held hostage to using it always.

It is worth being aware that electric bikes are restricted under UK law. The electric motor won’t assist you when you’re travelling more than 25 km/h (15.5mph) and the power doesn’t exceed 250 watts. But this is more than enough to take the edge off taxing rides.

Best women’s electric bikes

Not every female rider will want a women’s specific bike, but they offer a spread of sizes more suited to shorter riders, narrower handlebars and women’s saddles. These female-specific contact points can also save you time and money.

There are an increasing number of women’s specific e-bikes on the market that can help you achieve your goals—whether practical or performance orientated, the selection we have listed below will have you covered.

Read on to the bottom to find out what you should look out for in e-bike motors and batteries, as these are the essential components.

Liv Thrive E+ 1 Pro Electric bike

Speed on slicks is for everyone with Liv’s Thrive E+ Pro electric road style bike that will fit and ride a dream, thanks to its women’s specific design philosophy.

Providing the electric boast is Giant’s SyncDrive Pro motor which engages instantly as it works with the company’s PedalPlus 6-Sensor technology. For a guaranteed fluid ride this takes six measurements about your riding so it can add the perfect amount of power at the exact right time.

Blending effortlessly into the Thrive’s sleek chameleon blue aluminium frame is Giant’s EnergyPak Smart 375 battery. Liv claim this can take you up to 110km on a single charge.

Keeping your handlebar clear for accessories, the RideControl One switch fits snugly in the centre. It also uses LED lighting so you can always keep track of the battery level and which assistance mode you are on.

The Thrive also features Shimano hydraulic disc brakes for precise braking and the reliable Maxxis Re-Fuse 700x32c gravel tyres for optimal traction in all weather.

Buy now: Liv’s Thrive E+ Pro at Liv for £2999

Lapierre Esensium 300 Disc Women’s 2020 Electric Road Bike

Easily missed by the casual observer is the motor that powers this Lapierre road e-bike for women. The Ebike Motion System is subtle—in appearances, but also in support.

The eSensium has a lightweight alloy frame and a carbon fork, with tidy internal cable routing. It also dosen’t come with the added weight a lot of ebike systems do. This makes it a good choice for a rider who dosen’t always want the electric boost.

Fitted with 28c Continental Ultra Sport II tyres, this makes a comfy ride. While it’s Shimano hydraulic disc brakes also make it a reliable choice for riders looking for speed in all weathers.

Buy now: Lapierre eSensium 300 Disc at Tredz for £2349

Cube Kathmandu Hybrid 45 625 Trapeze

Versatile, comfortable and practical are three words which encapsulate Cube’s e-hybrid offering.

At the heart of Kathmandu’s aluminum frame is Bosch’s fourth generation CX drive unit with a powerful 625Wh battery, which can be charged without removing it. This is coupled with a Shimano 12-speed SLX and XT drivetrain. With the two put together, power and pedalling are integrated seamlessly and make for a responsive ride. Also, the Intuvia controller makes this system easy to use.

The Kathmandu has a tapered head tube to ensure accurate steering while having a comfortable ride on all terrain thanks to its 100mm Suntour suspension fork.

With practicality in mind, Cube has included full-length mudguards, bottle cage and kickstand mounts, and built in lights. Cube has also finished off this e-hybrid with their integrated, sturdy Carrier 2.0 rack for carrying your belongings on your travels out and about.

Added to this, powerful Magura hydraulic disc brakes with large rotors have been fitted for guaranteed stopping power all year round.

Buy now: Cube Kathmandu Hybrid 45 625 Trapeze at Tredz for £3699

Trek Dual Sport +

Trek call the Dual Sport + their ‘go-anywhere e-bike’ that can be your trusty companion, on the road when commuting and off the beaten track when adventuring.

Powering this e-hybrid is Bosch’s 250w pedal-assist motor, Active Line Plus, which comes with four selectable modes and supports speeds up to 25kph.

It also features a SR Suntour NEX fork with 63mm of travel for comfort on rough trails and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes for reliable braking.

The aluminum frame offers a relaxed riding position and it’s dropped top tube makes it easy to get on and off.

For added practicality, Trek has fitted this ebike with Bontrager’s LT2 Comp Hard-Case Life tyres which have a puncture-resistant layer for increased reliability. As well as integrated lights for safety and convenience, and a kickstand.

Buy now: Trek Dual Sport + at Sigma Sports for £2900

Ribble Endurance SL e

Discreet hub-driven power assistance gives Ribble’s full carbon ebike a stealthy look that is matched with on road performance.

The Endurance SL e boasts a slim and lightweight internal Panasonic battery which preserves the high-end carbon bike look. The 250w battery takes just 3.5 hours to charge and Ribble claim it’s capable of providing up to 60 miles of assistance over mixed terrain.

An easy to use, top tube mounted control button allows you to select settings while on the move. It also means your handlebars remain clutter-free.

The Endurance SL e frame is designed for disc brakes and other specs are fully customisable.

Although not built with women’s specific geometry, you can choose women’s specific contact points before you click buy. It can be fitted with a women’s saddle such as the Selle Royal Vivo or Fizik’s Luce S-Alloy Rail.

Buy now: Ribble Endurance SL e at Ribble Cycles from £2799

Canyon Grail: ON CF 7 WMN

The Grail:ON is Canyon’s answer for an electric carbon bike that will float over gravel and optimized for female riders.

Turning ON the speed is Bosch’s Gen4 CX Performance Motor, which has a removable 500 watt-hour battery.

Noticeably, the Grail:ON’s cockpit features Canyon’s unique two-bar split. This delivers comfort on the top level when riding vicious terrain. While the low bar stiffness provides responsive handling on sprints and descents.

With 50mm tyres, Schwalbe’s G-One Bites will certainly take the edge of uneven off-road tracks. But this comes at the cost of increased rolling resistance when you hit tarmac sections.

Finished off with Shimano’s gravel groupset, the GRX, and disc brakes, this bike is ready for speedy adventures.

Buy now: Canyon Grail:ON CF 7 WMN at Canyon for £4699

Pendleton Somerby Electric bike

Pendleton’s Somerby provides a value option for a female rider looking for a little boost when city riding.

The Somerby is fitted with a Bafang 36V 250W electric motor system in the rear hub with a range of up to 50 miles per charge. This is certainly enough for a local leisure ride.

It features Shimano’s 8-speed Acera groupset and Tektro aluminium v-brakes. The V-brakes will deliver reliable stopping, although they don’t have the same power as hydraulic discs—especially in the wet.

With a step-through frame, mudguards and a luggage rack, the Somerby is a practical vessel for going about town.

Buy now: Pendleton Somerby Electric bike at Halfords for £999

Electric bike motors and batteries – what you should be aware of

Placement of motors

Motors in electric bikes can be found in the front or rear hub of the wheel, or on the frame.

Hub mounted motors tend to be found on cheaper e-bikes. Although they have the benefit of being a little quieter, they often don’t perform so well on hills.

Whereas the latter, known as mid-drive motors, are mounted in the centre of the bike at the bottom bracket area. This positioning means the weight distribution of the motor is much better, giving the bike increased stability and balance. Also, as the mid-drive motors are connected directly to the drivetrain they offer better performance in terms of efficiency. Hills are conquered with ease with this style of motor.

Batteries

An e-bike’s battery life is an important consideration, both when purchasing the bike and forever after. Knowing how long the battery will last is something you will learn the more and more you ride the bike. It’s not as straightforward as saying the battery will last X amount of miles. The battery life depends on the assistance setting you select and how long you stay in this setting.

Electric bike batteries are measured in watts (watt hours, WH) or amps (amp hours, AH). Typically, an e-bike’s battery capacity usually lies between 7-10ah. This equates to anywhere between 25 to 70 miles of travel on a single charge of an e-bike. If you’re riding hard on full power expect less; if you manage your battery life well you could get more.

Bear in mind that all batteries deteriorate in time and so you will need to replace and dispose of it. Local authorities should provide recycling and disposal facilities for this.