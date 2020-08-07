A guide to Liv bikes

With the strapline “by women, by women, with women”, Liv Cycling puts female riders at the front of everything it does. The sister company to Giant aims to make cycling more inclusive by designing and building bikes and gear with specifically tailored geometry for women.

Bonnie Tu, of Giant Bicycles, founded Liv in 2008 when she struggled to find cycling equipment and clothing that were right for her.

Focused on engineering bikes specifically for women, Liv calls its data-driven approach the 3F, standing for Fit, Form and Function. This design philosophy is featured across Liv’s range and sees the company deliver bikes that fit their function, and the female rider, perfectly.

The women’s specific brand is also well known for its presence across elite-level racing, sponsoring triathletes and road cyclists, as well as XC and enduro mountain bikers. The relationship is symbiotic, with athletes being involved in the research and development of products, ensuring that the result is perfectly formulated for top end performance. This shows itself in the results, with Marianne Vos winning 19 races last year and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio picking up a stage win in the Virtual Tour de France.

Liv Cycling 2020 range

With inclusivity at the forefront, Liv bikes range from the affordable to the premium, as well as catering for female riders across all disciplines.

Below we explain the different model families in each of the road, triathlon, cyclocross, gravel, adventure and city categories.

Liv Thrive

The Thrive range is Liv’s aluminium road bikes with flat handlebars, that fit neatly under £1000. They are well suited to both daily commuter riding and longer excursions into the countryside. The riding position is more upright than other road bikes but fitness gains can still be made.

Liv’s D-Fuse technology is featured in the Thrive range. This is a ‘D’ shaped composite seatpost that is designed to dampen vibrations, leading to a smooth sailing ride.

In terms of gearing, the Thrive 1 is fitted with an 11-speed Shimano 105 setup. Whereas the Thrive 2 comes with 9-speed Shimano Sora and the Thrive 3 with 8-speed Shimano Claris. For reliable braking, all are fitted with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

Complete with internal cabling and integrated dropouts for pannier racks, the Thrive range delivers sleek functional riding.

Buy now: Liv Thrive 3 at Liv for £629

Liv Avail

Avail is Liv’s range of endurance bikes which offers versatility at great value for money, with both aluminium and carbon options. This range will provide comfort on a long haul ride, aren’t too heavy for flying up the climbs and are stable for confident descending.

Starting the aluminium range at £625 is the Avail 2 with a entry level Shimano Claris setup and Tektro calliper rim brakes. At the pricier end of these aluminium options is the Avail SL 1 Disc at £1399. This model has Shimano hydraulic disc brakes for optimal braking whatever the weather, and a Shimano 105 groupset.

These two bikes, and all the ones in-between, also come fitted with a carbon fork for vibration dampening. This will make longer rides more comfortable.

Liv’s fully carbon endurance bikes are the Avail Advanced range, which starts at £1799 for the Avail Advanced 3 with a Shimano Tiagra groupset and weight of 9.1kg (size small). At the other end of the spectrum is the Avail Advanced Pro 1 for £4799. This machine has a SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset and weighs only 7.8kg (size small).

All the bikes in the Avail Advanced range are equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for expert handling and control.

Read more: Liv Avail Advanced 1 review

Buy now: Liv Avail Advanced 1 at Rutland Cycling for £2198.99



Buy now: Liv Avail Advanced Pro 2 at Pedalon for £3499

Liv Langma

The Langma range is Liv’s lightweight racing bikes, and are suitable for long hilly road races to fast-paced crits.

One frame design feature that is present throughout the range is a tapered downtube which leads into a thicker square-shape at the bottom bracket. This creates an ultra-lightweight frame that doesn’t compromise on strength or pedalling stiffness. An asymmetric chainstay also provides additional stiffness on the drive side and stability on the other.

Starting the range is the Langma Advanced 3 at £1399 which comes fitted with a Shimano Tiagra groupset. Even with this lower end groupset, the Advanced 3 model comes in at a respectably lightweight 8.3kg.

The Langma range also comes with Shimano hydraulic disc brake models, with the 105 setup costing £1949 and the Ultegra setup coming to £2299.

Buy now: Liv Langma Advanced 1 at Edinburgh Bicycle for £1999

Liv Langma Advanced SL

The Advanced SL is engineered with Liv’s lightest carbon frame material. It is a racing bike that delivers on speed and strength on the climbs and the flat. This machine weighs in at a featherlight 6.7kg (size small).

Bringing down the weight in this Advanced SL model is its integrated seat post. Unlike a traditional seat post (which slides into the seat tube), here the seat tube extends far upwards from the bike and a bracket, which holds the saddle, is fitted to the top. To set your saddle height, the carbon seat tube must be cut to give approximately the correct saddle height and the bracket is used to make fine-tuned adjustments. This design saves weight over a traditional set up as there is no excess seat post tucked away in the seat tube.

The Advanced SL features a SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 speed groupset and with tubeless ready wheels and tyres. It also comes ready fitted with a Quarq power meter, for reliable performance data readings.

Buy now: Liv Langma Advanced SL at Highland Bikes for £6499

Liv EnviLiv

The EnviLiv Advanced Pro Disc is Liv’s carbon road bike range that prioritises stiffness and optimal compliance. This boldly aero bike is designed for riders looking for power on the flats. It still holds its own on the hills as it weighs in at a lightweight 7.2kg.

As an aero bike, the EnviLiv uses what Liv calls Aerosystem Shaping Technology. Essentially its tubing shapes have been engineered using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and wind-tunnel data. This optimises each tube shape for superior aerodynamic performance. The EnviLiv also has integrated aero handlebars and stem for maximum stiffness and minimum air resistance.

All EnviLiv models are equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, which have lateral stiffness benefits in addition to its aerodynamic advantages. For steering performance and control, Liv has used oversized headset bearings, 1 1/4” top and 1 ½” bottom.

Starting the range at £3599 is the EnviLiv Advanced Pro 2 Disc which has a Shimano 105 setup. While, at the top end the EnviLiv Advanced Pro 0 Disc is fitted with a SRAM Force eTap AXS system, which brings the price up to £5799.

Read more: Liv EnvLliv Advance Pro 2 Disc review

Buy now: Liv EnviLiv Advance Pro 2 Disc at Solent Cycles for £3599

Buy now: Liv EnviLiv Advance Pro 0 Disc at Tredz for £5799

Liv Avow Advanced women’s 2020 triathlon bike

Liv’s Avow Advanced is a performance carbon machine that combines speed with the perfect fit. It achieves this with features such as composite extensions for an easily adjustable aero position, that is both comfortable and aggressive.

This is combined with an aerodynamic wheelset, handlebars, saddle and a hidden braking system. It is equipped with a Shimano 105 groupset, which will give you reliable gear changes when you need them. Added to this, the Avow Advanced weighs in at a respectable 9.45kg for a size small, making this triathlon bike a competitive ride.

Buy now: Liv Avow Advanced at Cycle Solutions for £1899

Liv Avow Advanced Pro 2 2020 women’s triathlon bike

The Avow Advanced Pro is the model up and comes with a Giant Power Pro power meter, so you can easily keep track of your performance output. It is also fitted with the next level up Shimano Ultegra groupset.

Of note, this model includes an integrated front hydration unit and top tube storage box for your nutrition. As expected this increases the overall weight of the bike, bringing it up to around 10kg (size small). This makes the Advanced Pro a more appropriate option for long-distance triathletes.

Buy now: Liv Avow Advanced Pro at Rutland Cycling for £2998.99

Liv Brava SLR women’s cyclocross bike

Grind up a gravel road or tear up a ‘cross race on Liv’s Brava SLR bike. Its responsive ALUXX SLR aluminium frame features oversized headset bearings, 1 1/4” top and 1 ½” bottom, for increased steering performance, stiffness and control. The frame is also built with wide wheel clearance so dirt and mud can be shed as you ride.

Coming in at around 9.06kg for a size small, the Brava is a lightweight ride and with its hydraulic disc brakes you have reliable stopping power at your fingers.

The Brava also comes with dual bottle cage mounts which means you can set this ride up for a longer off-road adventure.

Buy now: Liv Brava SLR at Rutland Cycling for £1798.99

Liv Rove Disc

If you are looking for mixed terrain adventures, without the price of the high-performance Brava option, then the Rove range is for you. From £449 for the Rove 4 to £825 for the Rove 1, these bikes are affordable. But they don’t compromise on important components. All are fitted with hydraulic disc brakes which will give you confident braking in variable weather and terrain. Although, the cheaper Rove 4 comes with Tektro discs, whereas the Rove 1 is fitted with Shimano ones—the latter is of a higher standard.

Smoothing out rockier riding surfaces are Rove’s front suspension forks, which have 63mm of travel. This can be locked out for riding on the road and flipped open for the off-road. The Rove is also capable of longer explorations thanks to its integrated dropouts that allow you to add a pannier rack.

Overall, this is a versatile option for riders looking for a fitness, recreational or commuting bike that can go on all terrain. However, it’s relaxed riding position means it is not suitable for more performance-oriented goals.

Buy now: Liv Rove Disc 4 at Liv for £449

Liv Flourish

The Flourish is Liv’s dutch bike for roaming the city in style. Its step-through design, and kickstand, makes it quick and easy to get off once you’ve reached your destination. While durable double-wall alloy rims with puncture-resistant tyres should prevent any irritating delays on your way to the shops or work. A chainguard and mudguards also make this a practical option that will protect you from dirt and road debris in all weather.

Starting at £425 for the Flourish 3 to £599 for the Flourish 1, these bikes are a great value option. The Flourish 1 also comes with additional accessories including integrated front and rear lighting, a rear rack, and basket.

Within this range, Liv has also swapped out the steel front fork for a front suspension fork in their Flourish FS model, which costs £499. This can take the edge off any bumpy terrain by absorbing the impacts.

Buy now: Liv Flourish 3 at Liv for £425

We hope this guide will help you understand the Liv bike range – happy cycling!