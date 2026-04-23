From one parent to another, I've found 12 kids bike deals (up to 46% off!) to help swap screentime for sunshine this summer - including Specialized, Cannondale and Frog

While Christmas and birthdays have always been the traditional time for a new kids' bike, screens now dominate these big days. With the summer holidays on the horizon, a new bike might be what you need to swap screen time for some sunshine. Right now, a number of bike retailers, both here in the UK and the US, are offering big discounts to make this a little easier on your wallet or purse.

These include many of our best kids' bikes, which have all been put to the ultimate test by the Cycling Weekly team's mini testers and rated based on our riding experience to observe how they interact with the bikes.

Learning to ride a bike is a milestone moment for many children. Having been through this myself, it’s not always as straightforward as it seems. Of course, choosing the right bike helps —whether thats one of the best balance bikes or a straight-to-pedal bike—it can make all the difference.

I've done the hard work for you, hunting down 12 big discounts on some of our team's favourites. Having had my fair share of experience selecting children's bikes, I have chosen models across all sizes that I think tick the boxes on spec vs price and that all-important colour.

I've also added buying tips with pointers that may help when choosing. Don't forget one of the best kids' bike helmets while you are at it.

Best UK Kids' Bike Deals

Best US Kids' Bike Deals

Tips from a parent for choosing the right kids' bike

Bikes for kids have changed a fair bit since my day, when the Raleigh Burner BMX was the super-cool must-have bike. Today’s options generally mirror adult models in design, specification, and, if the Specialized Turbo Levo SL e-bike above is anything to go by, occasionally even price.

There are plenty of options when it comes to selecting a child's bike, and it can be a bit of a minefield at times. I've listed a few points I've found handy and worth considering when picking a child's bike.

1. Size

Buying the correct size bike for a child is more important than buying your own. An ill-fitting bike can be dangerous and off-putting to a youngster. However, it's not as simple as buying an adult bike; kids are constantly growing, and a bike that fits perfectly just a few months ago could be badly sized after a growth spurt.

Many of the best bike brands size bikes by age range, and having purchased a few children's bikes over the years, they are a fairly accurate. If your child is on the edge of an age range, it can be slightly more difficult; height and inseam length are better guides. Most bike brands offer either online interactive size guides or height-and-inseam charts, along with tips for measuring your child. They can be a big help, especially when ordering online.

If you're fortunate enough to visit a bike shop, getting a bike that is perfectly fitting is much easier. Trying before you buy and seeking advice from in-store staff will help if you are unsure. Generally, making sure both feet touch the ground when in the saddle will give a good pedalling position and also allow the child to stop and put their feet down when they want to. The reach is also important, and be sure that your child can comfortably reach the handlebars with both hands, as well as the brake levers and shifters.

2. Cost

The bikes I've chosen above are all superb options, with great specs and builds. Handily, they are all discounted, so your child is getting more biking bang for your buck. Again, it comes down to your own budget, and there is also the growth consideration and other accessories to buy, like a bike helmet, protection and again, speaking through experience, looking cool is very important.

3. Weight

As adults, we are always looking at and comparing the best lightweight bikes. Obviously, children are much lighter than adults, so their bike’s comparative weight becomes super important and has a big effect on how easy the bike is to ride. We wouldn't choose to ride a heavy bike ourselves, so saddling your child with a heavy one isn't a great idea.

Most of the bikes featured above are fairly lightweight for the size and age of the child they're aimed at. Ideally, find the lightest bike you can afford. Most weights are listed, but not always, so if you're in-store, that of course, is far easier to check.

4. Style

The look of the bike you select will be of importance to your child or children. A lot of the time, other considerations like spec, performance, etc., will play second fiddle to appearance. If it doesn't look good, then there will be complaints. So be sure to let them see what's on offer before pulling the trigger or the bike could be sitting in the garage unused. A hand-me-down bike can be frowned upon too, speaking from experience once again.