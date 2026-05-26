Don’t miss a minute of Grand Tour action this summer with our exclusive Surfshark VPN deal – Save 87%, get a $30 Amazon Gift Card, and three months free
Secure your connection and watch the Giro, Tour de France and more from anywhere with these Surfshark deals. There are huge savings on 2-year subscriptions, and a bonus Amazon Gift Card up to $30 when you sign up
The 2026 Grand Tour season is already well underway, and we are currently being treated to an exciting 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia. Jonas Vingegaard is in the maglia rosa as the race heads into the Queen Stage (Stage 19), and then the finale in Rome on Sunday.
The Giro is swiftly followed by the Giro d'Italia Women, starting on 30 May, then the Tour De France, Tour de France Femmes, and Vuelta a España, all serving up a feast of cycling for armchair cycling fans.
If you subscribe to the best cycling streaming services, you'll already know that viewing the action while travelling can often result in your service being blocked due to geo-restrictions. The best way to negotiate these is by securing a reliable VPN service.
Save up to 87% on an exclusive Surfshark VPN subscription, and grab an Amazon Gift Card up to $30.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar named Surfshark as one of the best, and right now they have incredible deals on two-year plans with savings of up to 87%, three months free, and a bonus of an Amazon Gift Card (up to $30) just in time for the Amazon Prime Day in June.
Our exclusive Surfshark deals are a limited-time offer, running from May 25 to June 2, and prices and offers vary depending on the plan chosen and your location.
Surfshark US deals
Surfshark is one of the top-rated VPN providers by our expert colleagues at TechRadar, and value was one of the key review highlights. These exclusive deals make that even better, and the popular One Plus plan is just $4.19 per month with three months free, and a $30 Amazon Gift Card. There are three plans to choose from: Starter, One and One Plus, but the One Plus offers the biggest value Amazon Gift Card.
Check out the best Surfshark deals for you.
Surfshark UK deals
For UK subscribers, there are the same three plans to choose from – the Starter, One and One+. The One has £305.10 off, the bonus three months free, plus a £20 Amazon Gift Card, and is effectively only £1.79 per month. It allows you to connect unlimited devices, including smart TVs, and seamlessly stream and access your favourite content from anywhere. All three plans come with various value Amazon Gift Cards, but the One Plus comes with a bonus £30 Amazon Gift Card.
Check out the best VPN packages for you at Surfshark.
If you're new to a VPN (Virtual Private Network), then this handy piece of internet tech simply allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services, allowing uninterrupted coverage of your favourite sports and TV shows.
Running a VPN will ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action if you're heading overseas, whether that's for a summer vacation or for work. A VPN also provides essential security benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and include safety when using public Wi-Fi, and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.
If you are unsure of the benefits of a VPN, then our deep-dive guide explains all the benefits of having one of the best VPN services – Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?
2026 Grand Tour schedule
- Giro d'Italia, 9-31 May
- Giro d'Italia Women, 30 May-7 Jun
- Tour de France, 4-26 July
- Tour de France Femmes, 1-9 Aug
- La Vuelta España, 22 Aug-13 Sep
- UCI World Championships, 20-27 Sep
Below you'll find all the best Surfshark deals with pricing relevant to your location and currency.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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