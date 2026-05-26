Don’t miss a minute of Grand Tour action this summer with our exclusive Surfshark VPN deal – Save 87%, get a $30 Amazon Gift Card, and three months free

The 2026 Grand Tour season is already well underway, and we are currently being treated to an exciting 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia. Jonas Vingegaard is in the maglia rosa as the race heads into the Queen Stage (Stage 19), and then the finale in Rome on Sunday.

The Giro is swiftly followed by the Giro d'Italia Women, starting on 30 May, then the Tour De France, Tour de France Femmes, and Vuelta a España, all serving up a feast of cycling for armchair cycling fans.

If you subscribe to the best cycling streaming services, you'll already know that viewing the action while travelling can often result in your service being blocked due to geo-restrictions. The best way to negotiate these is by securing a reliable VPN service.

Save up to 87% on an exclusive Surfshark VPN subscription, and grab an Amazon Gift Card up to $30.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar named Surfshark as one of the best, and right now they have incredible deals on two-year plans with savings of up to 87%, three months free, and a bonus of an Amazon Gift Card (up to $30) just in time for the Amazon Prime Day in June.

Our exclusive Surfshark deals are a limited-time offer, running from May 25 to June 2, and prices and offers vary depending on the plan chosen and your location.

Surfshark US deals

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If you're new to a VPN (Virtual Private Network), then this handy piece of internet tech simply allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services, allowing uninterrupted coverage of your favourite sports and TV shows.

Running a VPN will ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action if you're heading overseas, whether that's for a summer vacation or for work. A VPN also provides essential security benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and include safety when using public Wi-Fi, and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.

If you are unsure of the benefits of a VPN, then our deep-dive guide explains all the benefits of having one of the best VPN services – Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

2026 Grand Tour schedule

Giro d'Italia , 9-31 May

, 9-31 May Giro d'Italia Women , 30 May-7 Jun

, 30 May-7 Jun Tour de France , 4-26 July

, 4-26 July Tour de France Femmes , 1-9 Aug

, 1-9 Aug La Vuelta España , 22 Aug-13 Sep

, 22 Aug-13 Sep UCI World Championships, 20-27 Sep

Below you'll find all the best Surfshark deals with pricing relevant to your location and currency.