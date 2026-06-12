Don’t miss a minute of the Tour de France this summer, wherever you are – Save up to 70% on these VPN deals from Norton
Secure your connection and watch the Tour de France and more from anywhere with these Norton deals. There are huge savings on 2-year subscriptions
While the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off this week, for cycling fans, the real summer of sport begins in July with the Tour de France 2026 Grand Départ in Barcelona, Spain.
The 113th edition of the Tour begins with a Stage One team time trial around the Catalan capital on Saturday, July 4. The team time trial returns to the TDF for the first time since 2019, and could potentially give us an unexpected name in the Maillot Jaune.
The Tour is swiftly followed by the Tour de France Femmes, starting on Saturday, August 1st, and then Vuelta a España rounds out the grand tour season for armchair cycling fans in August/September.
If you subscribe to the best cycling streaming services, you'll already know that viewing the action while travelling can often result in your service being blocked due to geo-restrictions. The best way to negotiate these is by securing a reliable VPN service.
Save up to 70% on a two-year VPN subscription at Norton.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar named Norton as one of the best VPN services, and right now, Norton is offering incredible deals on two-year plans with savings of up to 70%.
These Norton deals are a limited-time offer, running from June 11th to June 24th, and we think these VPN deals are some of the best we've seen. Prices and offers vary depending on the plan chosen and your location.
Norton has three VPN plans discounted – Standard, Plus, and Ultimate, which have various levels of security features and protection. Norton has a handy comparison table that lets you select the package that suits you best. It shows how many devices you can include in the plan (very handy if travelling with family). The Ultimate package offers the biggest savings with $192 off, and just $4.49 per month over a two-year subscription, but the Standard is most likely all you'd need in a VPN.
Check out the best VPN packages for you at Norton VPN. link
If you're new to a VPN (Virtual Private Network), then this handy piece of internet tech simply allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services, allowing uninterrupted coverage of your favourite sports and TV shows.
Running a VPN will ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action if you're heading overseas, whether that's for a summer vacation or for work. A VPN also provides essential security benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and include safety when using public Wi-Fi, and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.
If you are unsure of the benefits of a VPN, then our deep-dive guide explains all the benefits of having one of the best VPN services – Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?
2026 Grand Tour schedule
- Tour de France, 4-26 July
- Tour de France Femmes, 1-9 Aug
- La Vuelta España, 22 Aug-13 Sep
- UCI World Championships, 20-27 Sep
Below you'll find all the best Norton deals with pricing relevant to your location and currency.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.