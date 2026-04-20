The Giro d'Italia is only a few weeks away, with Jonas Vingegaard, Joao Almeida, Richard Carapaz, and Filippo Ganna all on the start list – watch it wherever you are with our exclusive Surfshark VPN deals
Surfshark is a highly recommended VPN service, and with huge savings on a two-year subscription and three months free, now is the time to secure continued coverage for as little as $1.78 a month
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The 2026 Giro d'Italia is scheduled to start on Friday, 8 May. The first Grand Tour of the year has its Grande Partenza this year in Bulgaria, with three stages in the Balkan country before transferring to Italy, concluding with a grand finale in Rome on Sunday, 31 May.
With spring well and truly here, you may find yourself overseas when the Giro d'Italia is running. Securing a reliable VPN service is the best way to ensure you don't miss any of the cycling action on your subscribed streaming services. Geo-restrictions will block your access when outside your usual location, and a VPN is a handy way to bypass these blocks. We have some exclusive VPN deals from one of the best VPN providers, Surfshark.
Grab a Surfshark VPN subscription for as little as $1.78 a month.
Right now at Surfshark, you can save up to 88% off on one of the best VPN services, and it secures a two-year subscription for a fraction of the usual cost. Surfshark has three plans. The Starter, the One, and the One+ have various levels of security features and protection. Surfshark has a comparison table to allow you to select the package which suits you best. The One package is the most popular and offers the biggest savings. However, all three come with a bonus three months FREE on top when signing up.
Save 88% Surfshark comes recommended as one of the best VPN services by our expert colleagues at Tom's Guide, and is fantastic value at just $1.78 per month for the Starter Plan, which comes with a bonus of an extra three months totally FREE.
Save 88% There are three plans to choose from at Surfshark, and the One package is the most popular. At just $2.08 a month, it offers an improved level of security, including scam-checking software, data leak alerts, and ad-free search results.
Save 80% The One Plus package has all the same benefits as the two packages above, but you pay more for the identity theft coverage of up to $1M. It's worth noting that Surfshark only offers identity theft coverage to customers residing in the US, and we'd suggest reading over the terms and conditions before signing up.
The 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia features a gruelling 3,466km with 48,700m of elevation to decide who will wear the famous maglia rosa in Rome. Simon Yates will not defend his jersey after announcing his retirement back in January, but there is a stellar lineup of riders with Jonas Vingegaard, Joao Almeida, Richard Carapaz, Giulio Pellizzari, Filippo Ganna, Kaden Groves and more all confirmed on the start list.
Vingegaard will be looking to complete his Grand Tour set with a Giro victory, and the Dane is the favourite having won three Grand Tour titles in his career, including two Tour de France wins in 2022 and 2023, and the Vuelta a España in 2025.
The only way you can secure uninterrupted viewing from wherever you may be over the summer period and beyond is by using a VPN. Running a VPN will ensure you don't miss any of the action over the packed WorldTour season, including the three Grand Tours – the Giro d' Italia, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.
A VPN also provides essential security benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and include safety when using public Wi-Fi, and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.
If you are unsure of what exactly a VPN is, then our handy guide below explains all the benefits. The deals above are for US subscribers, but below you'll find the best Surfshark VPN prices relevant to your territory and currency.
Want to know more? Should I use a VPN to watch cycling
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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