How to watch Giro d'Italia stage 19: TV details, free streams for Queen Stage

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia will be the penultimate stage in which the Maglia Rosa is truly up for grabs. Jonas Vingegaard currently holds a four-minute, three-second advantage over Felix Gall, but as we know, anything can happen on the Queen Stage.

The 19th stage of the 2026 Giro d'Italia gets underway at 11:30am UK time (BST) with the finish expected around 15:54 BST.

Stage 19 takes us on a 151km route from Feltre to Alleghe, featuring a brutal 5,000m of elevation gain. The riders will tackle six categorised climbs across the stage, with the opening five taking them over Passo Duran, Coi, Forcella Staulanza, Passo Giau, and Passo Falzarego. A long descent into Alleghe follows before the final challenge: a short but punishing ascent to Pian di Pezzè, where gradients ramp up to a savage 15%.

This is the stage where the General Classification will almost certainly be decided, and if we haven’t already seen enough from Vingegaard, this could well be another masterclass from the Dane. He has looked imperious throughout the race and, with four stage victories already to his name, he will be targeting a fifth on the most decisive day of the Tour.

Beyond the battle for yellow, the remaining podium places are still very much up for grabs, with Felix Gall desperate to secure the first Grand Tour podium finish of his career.

Can I watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia for free?

You can stream Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia for free in Australia, Italy and Switzerland:

Those outside their usual country for stage 19 will need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia stage 19 from anywhere

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A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

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– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

Watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in the UK

In the UK, stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia is being broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max. Coverage begins at 11:30 and runs through until 17:00.

Live streaming is available on HBO Max, with linear viewing on TNT Sports. Plans start at £25.99 per month, with rolling subscriptions available at £30.99.

Watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia is divided across HBO Max and FloBikes.

HBO Max ($18.49/mon) will broadcast the Queen stage in the US while FloBikes ($49.99/mon) will be your go-to in Canada.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 19 in Australia

As alluded to in our free section, SBS, the country's public service broadcaster will show stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia.

Streaming is available at SBS On Demand, with linear viewing available on SBS Viceland.

Giro d'Italia stage 19 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start Finish (earliest) Italy (local) 12:30 CET 16:54 CET UK 11:30 BST 15:54 BST US 06:30 ET 10:54 ET Australia 20:30 AEST 00:54 AEST (Saturday)