How to watch Tour de Romandie 2026: Everything you need to live stream Tadej Pogačar's first stage race of the year

With the Spring Classics now finished, all eyes turn towards the Grand Tours and the spring and summer stage races. The Tour de Romandie is the first of these, and serves as an ideal sharpener for the upcoming Giro d'Italia. Held in Switzerland, it's a mountainous race (four of the six stages have big climbs), although it begins with a flat prologue.

Riding the race for the first time, Tadej Pogačar will be the main attraction this year, although the field boasts plenty of strength in depth, with former Giro d'Italia winner Primož Roglič (Visma-Lease a Bike) riding, as well as a host of up-and-comers including Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers).

There is a women's version of the race – the Tour de Romandie Feminin – but that does not take place until September.

Below, Cycling Weekly has laid out all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Tour de Romandie 2026 online or – if you're away from home – from wherever you are.

How to watch the Tour de Romandie 2026 online

Can I watch Tour de Romandie 2026 for free?

If you're based in the host country of Switzerland you're in luck, because you can watch the Tour de Romandie for free on home broadcaster RTS.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a strong VPN to get your usual free cycling streams while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Tour de Romandie 2026 while abroad

If you’re abroad during the Tour de Romandie, geo-restrictions can make it hard to watch, but a VPN offers an easy workaround. It lets your device appear as if it is in another country so you can access your usual streaming services (as long as it complies with broadcaster terms). VPNs also improve security and can boost playback speeds.

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– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

Have a read and see if you fancy giving one a go. Beware: not all VPNs work for streaming, so it's worth going for a trusted recommendation. We use NordVPN and find it to be fastest and most reliable option.

How to watch Tour de Romandie 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Tour de Romandie will be shown on TNT Sports and also streamed on HBO Max, with a monthly package now priced at £30.99.

Sign up for a 12-month term and get access for £25.99/month.

How to watch Tour de Romandie 2026 in the US and Canada

Viewers in both the US and Canada will be able to catch the Tour de Romandie this year on Flobikes

You can buy a monthly subscription for $29.99 or CA$39.99, but there are big savings on annual subscriptions.

What to expect at the Tour de Romandie 2026

With a flat prologue followed by five hilly or mountainous stages, this year's Tour de Romandie is very much a climber's race, with a start list to match.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is clearly the headline name and will begin the race as far and away the favourite to win. But joining him – and likely pushing him hard in places – are two other riders from the top four of last year's Tour de France GC: Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) and Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers).

Also present is Mauro Schmidt (Jayco-AlUla), a fine climber who can count an overall win at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali in March among numerous solid results so far this season.

Held entirely in the west of the country, the race starts on Tuesday 28 April with a super-short prologue based on Villars-sur-Glâne. Only 3.2km long, the gaps will be negligible, but it will establish an early pecking order. The mountains begin the next day, with a stage based on Martigny that includes laps of a course. The lap-based parcours continues on stage 3 with a lumpy outing from Rue to Vucherens.

The three remaining stages – 4, 5 and 6 – are all mountainous, with the suspense maintained up until the end with a summit finish in Leysin on the last day.

(Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

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