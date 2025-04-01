How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025: Everything you need to live stream the cobbled Belgian Classic

All the key information for the key Tour of Flanders precursor, which takes place on 2 April

Matteo Jorgenson at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024
Dwaars door Vlaanderen – translated into English as 'Across Flanders' – is one of the Belgian spring Classics, and a familiar amuse-bouche ahead of the Tour of Flanders.

Starting in Roeselare and finishing in Waregem in West Flanders, the men's race dates back to 1945, and counts a mixture of cobbled sectors and 'hellingen' – punchy climbs. The women's race, first held in 2012, takes place on an out-and-back loop from Waregem.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Region

Broadcasters

UK

► TNT Sports (men's race only) / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

US & Canada

Flobikes ($29.99/mon in the US, $39.99CA/mon in Canada)

Free live stream

Sporza (Belgium) ► NOS (Netherlands) ► L'Equipe (France)

Anywhere

Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

