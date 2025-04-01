How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025: Everything you need to live stream the cobbled Belgian Classic

Dwaars door Vlaanderen – translated into English as 'Across Flanders' – is one of the Belgian spring Classics, and a familiar amuse-bouche ahead of the Tour of Flanders.

Starting in Roeselare and finishing in Waregem in West Flanders, the men's race dates back to 1945, and counts a mixture of cobbled sectors and 'hellingen' – punchy climbs. The women's race, first held in 2012, takes place on an out-and-back loop from Waregem.

This year, both races for Dwars door Vlaanderen will take place on the same day – Wednesday 2 April – as is standard for events organised by Flanders Classics. Among the riders that make up the men's start list are Wout van Aert, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), while Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) headline the women's field.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch the Dwars door Vlaanderen wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching Dwars door Vlaanderen

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Broadcasters UK ► TNT Sports (men's race only) / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US & Canada ► Flobikes ($29.99/mon in the US, $39.99CA/mon in Canada) Free live stream ► Sporza (Belgium) ► NOS (Netherlands) ► L'Equipe (France) Anywhere Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen in the UK

In the UK, the men's Dwars door Vlaanderen will be broadcast on TV on TNT Sports 1 and online on Discovery+. The women's race is only available on Discovery+.

Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages. Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen in the US and Canada

Flobikes has the rights to broadcast Dwars door Vlaanderen in both the US and Canada.

Subscriptions for US customers cost $29.99 a month, or $150 a year. In Canada, the platform is CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans.

The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch Dwars door Vlaanderen in Australia or New Zealand?

Cycling streaming distribution service Staylive has the rights to Dwars door Vlaanderen for its subscribers in New Zealand and elsewhere, but not for those in Australia, who'll be geo-blocked from the broadcast.

The race is not currently on SBS' schedules so as it stands there is no Australian broadcast option for Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Staylive costs $9.99 a month / $99.99 a year for those in New Zealand.

Can I watch Dwars door Vlaanderen for free?

Fans in the host country of Belgium can watch Dwars door Vlaanderen free of charge via the coutry's public broadcaster VRT – the men's race will be on the main VRT 1 TV channel as well as online on the VRT Max free streaming platform. The same stream will also be hosted on Sporza's website.

Elsewhere, NOS has free coverage on NPO Start, while L'Equipe TV also has the rights in France, available on their website or via the free streaming platforms TF1+ and Molotov.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from home at the time of the race, you'll need a VPN to get your typical coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

