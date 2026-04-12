How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2026: Everything you need to live stream the cobbled Monument

Paris-Roubaix, the 'Hell of the North', is back for its 123rd edition this Sunday, and it's set to be a history-making occasion.

Once again this Classics campaign, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) will start as the two outright favourites, continuing a rivalry that has ignited one-day racing in recent years.

This season, the score reads Pogačar 2-0 Van der Poel on the Monument tally, thanks to the Slovenian's victories at Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders, but Van der Poel has won the last three Paris-Roubaixs in a row. If he wins a fourth, he'll be the first to do so in consecutive years. Likewise, a Pogačar victory would complete his Monument set.

The men's race will start in Compiègne, covering 258.3km and 30 cobbled sectors – including the famous Trouée d'Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l'Arbre – en route to the outdoor velodrome in Roubaix.

The women's race, now in its sixth edition, will cover 143.1km and 20 cobbled sectors between Denain and Roubaix. The women's route does not include the Trouée d'Arenberg.

Alongside the return of the defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), 2024's winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) is likely to be one of the favourites on Sunday, and either rider could become the first woman to win the event twice. They’ll face competition for that claim from Alison Jackson, now of St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93, another former champion.

Men's race start: 10:05 BST

Men's race expected finish: 15:50 BST

Women's race start: 13:45 BST

Women's race expected finish: 17:20 BST

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams for the race. You can watch Paris-Roubaix wherever you are in the world with a VPN.

Quick guide to watching Paris-Roubaix

Can I watch Paris-Roubaix for free?

Fans in Australia, the Netherlands, France and Belgium can watch Paris-Roubaix for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

Fans in the host country of France can watch both the men's and women's races free of charge via the country's public broadcaster France Télévisions.

In Australia, viewers can watch for free with English commentary on SBS on Demand. Fans in the Netherlands can watch at no cost on NOS, while in Belgium, the races will be shown free on VRT and RTBF.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from home at the time of the race, you'll need a VPN to get your typical coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix while abroad

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How to watch Paris-Roubaix in the UK

In the UK, the men's Paris-Roubaix will be broadcast on TV on TNT Sports 1 and online on HBO Max from 09:30 UK time. The women's race will be shown on TNT Sports 1 after the finish of the men's race, from 16:00, as well as on HBO Max.

Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

Packages for HBO Max begin at £36.98 with TNT Sports and standard ads, with a premium package costing £45.98 per month. TNT Sports is also available as a standalone subscription for £25.99 a month on a 12-month contract.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix in the US and Canada

NBC Sports has the rights to broadcast Paris-Roubaix in the US, with live streaming available on Peacock, which costs $10.99 a month, or $109.99 for 12 months.

In Canada, fans can watch both races on Flobikes. Access to the platform costs CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix in Australia

In Australia, Paris-Roubaix will be available to watch for free on SBS.

The platform offers free coverage of cycling events and will also be showing the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France at no cost as well.

Outside Australia today? Use a VPN to access the free coverage of Paris-Roubaix on SBS.

What time is Paris-Roubaix on?

UK coverage of the men's race begins at 09:30 BST on TNT Sports, with the women's race shown afterwards from 16:00 BST.

In the US, the live broadcast of the men's race starts at 04:30 EST. Coverage of the women's race will begin at 11:00 EST.

► Cycling TV and streaming guide

What to expect at Paris-Roubaix

Known as the 'Queen of the Classics', Paris-Roubaix is the final instalment of spring's major cobbled one-day races.

The men's and women's races both take place in the north-east of France, and are held partly on jagged cobblestone farm tracks which, although mostly flat, can suck the speed out from beneath the riders.

Given the roughness of the terrain, the racing tends to be perilous and unpredictable. Previous editions have been won with solo attacks as far out as 60km, like Mathieu van der Poel did in 2024, or in close-fought velodrome sprints, like Alison Jackson in 2023 and Lotte Kopecky in 2024.

This year's men's race will be the second that Tadej Pogačar has contested, having finished runner-up on debut in 2025. If the world champion wins, he will complete the set of all five Monuments – a feat that hasn't been achieved since 1977, when Roger De Vlaeminck was the last to do it.

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