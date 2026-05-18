Watch as former road pros rule again at The Gralloch UCI gravel race

Dutch rider Geerike Schreurs made history by winning The Gralloch UCI gravel race in Scotland for the second time on Sunday. Another former WorldTour pro, Lukas Pöstlberger, won the men's event.

RIding in the colours of the Specialized Off-Road team, the former SD Worx-Protime rider Schreurs outsprinted her Polish breakaway companion Karolina Migon at the end of the hilly, 111km race in Galloway Forest.

"We worked well together," Schreurs said afterwards. "I felt I had good legs, and I trusted my sprint. I'm super happy that I won today."

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It saw her become the first double winner of the event, following her 2024 victory. British former winner Danni Shrosbree (RCC Racing) was fourth at 1.20, while Ribble Outliers rider Sophie Wright (7th), Grace Inglis and reigning British gravel champion Lizzie Hermolle (10th) rounded out the top-10 for the home riders.

For Schreurs, it's next stop Unbound, where she will hope to match or even improve on the second place she took back in 2024.

In the men's event former Jayco AlUla rider Pöstlberger complemented his Traka 200 win a fortnight ago in Spain with an emphatic solo victory at The Gralloch.

Was helped considerably by a puncture suffered by Britain's Jenson Young (Ribble Outliers) with 15km to go, which saw the Yorkshire rider trail in 1.18 behind in second place.

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"For me it was the plan to have a super hard race," said Pöstlberger afterwards. "I got two good companions in the breakaway and we pulled all day. It was a good day out.

Second place Young wrote on Instagram: "Very cool to show what I can do at a home race whilst racing alongside a few legends of the sport! Definitely surprised myself with this one today. Very mixed feelings with a puncture 15km to go when racing for the win but that’s part of the game! However Lukas Pöstlberger is a deserving winner."

The Gralloch, organised by Red On Sports, is the first of two UK events in the UCI Gravel World Series, which includes qualification for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Australia later this year. The next is Graen Cymru, held on 5-6 September.