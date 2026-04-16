'I thought there was no way it comes to a sprint' - Lange and Gómez Villafañe win Sea Otter Gravel

Gómez Villafañe continues her domination of gravel racing; Lange takes an early lead in the Life Time Grand Prix

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Sofía Gómez Villafañe
(Image credit: Velocio)

Bradyn Lange and Sofía Gómez Villafañe won the Sea Otter Classic Gravel races on Thursday in Monterey, California. For the first time in his career, Lange moves into the lead of the Life Time Grand Prix, while Gómez Villafañe is in a familiar position as a three-time winner of the series.

The Life Time Grand Prix's season opener is one of the largest cycling gatherings in North America. Sea Otter is a four-day festival on top of the LTGP gravel races, which were livestreamed for the first time this year. The 2026 route used the same gravel course as 2025, featuring a number of dusty, rutted, and technical trails around the 30-mile lap. Both the men and women raced three laps, with the start/finish being held on the pavement of the iconic Laguna Seca Raceway. While solo winners were common in years past, the technical features at the finish would play a crucial role in the outcomes of both pro races.

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Sea Otter Gravel Classic results

Men's podium at the Sea Otter Gravel Classic

(Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)
  1. Bradyn Lange
  2. Keegan Swenson
  3. Alexey Vermeulen
  4. Magnus Bak Klaris
  5. Matthew Beers
  6. Jordy Bouts
  7. Cobe Freeburn
  8. Cole Paton
  9. Simon Pellaud
  10. Andrew L'Esperance

Elite Women

From the get-go, the women's race was a cagey and tactical affair. Few breakaways took their chances on the rolling and windy terrain, and at the midpoint of the race, there were still more than 25 riders in the lead group.

Emma Langley went on the attack midway through the race, opening up a sizeable gap over the main group. She was caught by the time the leaders hit Lookout Ridge for the second time, and that's when the cameras cut to the finale of the men's race. While we don't know exactly what happened on that climb of Lookout Ridge, we do know that by the time the leaders reached the end of Lap 2, the front group had dwindled down to 12 riders.

Attacks started flying from Villafañe, Mignon, and more as the women closed in on the final climb of the day. The elastic stretched over and over again, but never snapped, and so the lead group was together at the base of Lookout Ridge. Newcomer to gravel who has only done a handful of races, Nele Laing was the first to put in a dig on the final climb. The German dragged three other riders clear of the field: Villafañe, Mignon, and Lauren Stephens.

Mignon was hanging on by a thread, Stephens was keeping the wheels close, and Villafañe was looking for opportunities to counterattack. Laing seemed to be the strongest on the long climb, but Stephens had enough punch left in her legs to follow Villafañe's attack on the steepest pitch of the Laguna Seca circuit with less than a mile to go. Just like the men's race, the women's race would come down to a sprint. But this time, it wouldn't come down to the final corner.

In the penultimate corner, a high-speed righthander on gravel, Villafañe took it wide while Stephens tried to cut it up the inside. Both riders skidded through the corner, but Villafañe exited with twice as much speed, sprinting to victory ahead of Stephens, with Laing crossing the line in third.

After the race, Villafañe shared her thoughts on the sprint finish: "I saw Lauren try to take the inside line...I actually tested that line on Lap 2, and I had communicated with the staff I had my friend, Jonathan, telling me what to do in Spanish going up the corkscrew so that was a big IQ move for the day."

Sea Otter Classic Gravel results

Women's podium at the Sea Otter Gravel Classic

(Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)
  1. Sofía Gómez Villafañe
  2. Lauren Stephens
  3. Nele Laing
  4. Karolina Mignon
  5. Hayley Preen
  6. Kate Courtney
  7. Rosa Klöser
  8. Cecily Decker
  9. Larissa Hartog
  10. Cecile Lejune

The Life Time Grand Prix continues May 30th at Unbound Gravel.

Zach Nehr

Zach Nehr is the head of ZNehr Coaching and a freelance writer for Velo, ENVE, Cycling Weekly, TrainingPeaks and more. He writes about everything related to bikes, from product reviews and advertorials to feature articles and pro data analyses. During his decade-long career, he has coached and ridden for Team USA at the UCI World Championships while also competing as an elite rider in gravel and eSport cycling. Zach has a degree in Exercise Science from Marian University-Indianapolis, where he also studied Psychology.

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