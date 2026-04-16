'I thought there was no way it comes to a sprint' - Lange and Gómez Villafañe win Sea Otter Gravel

Bradyn Lange and Sofía Gómez Villafañe won the Sea Otter Classic Gravel races on Thursday in Monterey, California. For the first time in his career, Lange moves into the lead of the Life Time Grand Prix, while Gómez Villafañe is in a familiar position as a three-time winner of the series.

The Life Time Grand Prix's season opener is one of the largest cycling gatherings in North America. Sea Otter is a four-day festival on top of the LTGP gravel races, which were livestreamed for the first time this year. The 2026 route used the same gravel course as 2025, featuring a number of dusty, rutted, and technical trails around the 30-mile lap. Both the men and women raced three laps, with the start/finish being held on the pavement of the iconic Laguna Seca Raceway. While solo winners were common in years past, the technical features at the finish would play a crucial role in the outcomes of both pro races.

It was a windy day in Monterey, which meant an usually tame start to Lap 1. There was only one main breakaway that drew clear in the men's race, forming near the end of Lap 1 with Swenson and Brendan Johnston. A few riders bridged across in the ensuing miles, but the break was brought back after the riders completed the first of three laps.

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The next serious breakaway formed when Magnus Bak Klaris and Anton Stensby attacked, soon joined by Simon Pellaud. Near the end of Lap 2, the chasers hit Lookout Ridge for the second time, the longest and toughest climb on course, this year made even harder by the wind. Swenson began driving the pace, whittling the group down and simultaneously closing the gap to the breakaway.

That move created an elite selection of about 10 riders left in the lead group with less than an hour to go. The group starting rotating to put time into their dropped competitors. For the first time, we saw Swenson and Matthew Beers as teammates in action, swapping turns instead of attacking each other.

But that didn't last long, as Beers took a long flyer a few miles before the final climb. On the steepest sections of Lookout Ridge, Swenson attacked from the chase group, towing Lange up to Beers, and then blasting past his Specialized Off-Road teammate. For the next few miles, Beers and Vermeulen stayed agonizingly close to the front duo, but Swenson continued to push the pace with Lange on his wheel. The attacks came and went, but neither rider could shake each other. This was going to come down to a sprint.

Lange even took the lead with a few miles to go, attacking Swenson multiple times but failing to get a gap. After the race, Lange said, "This is the first time I've gone into Sea Otter with confidence that I could actually win...I just believed I could win and did my best."

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The final sprint was chaotic, with Swenson leading into the final U-turn with less than 200 meters to go. Lange cut up the inside just as Swenson was braking, squeezing through the gap and taking a clear sprint victory. After the race, Lange said that he had surprised himself. "I thought there was no way it would come to a sprint. Honestly, I was going into it like...oh no... and I just inside lined 'em."

Second at Sea Otter Gravel may seem like a disappointment to last year's winner, but Swenson was more than happy at the finish line considering this was his first race of the season. While originally slotted to race the Absa Cape Epic, Swenson broke his pelvis in February after getting doored by a car. Following Sea Otter, he said, "I was still a bit nervous with the healing pelvis so I wasn't trying to go into this last corner and crash us both... He went up the inside and did what he had to do."

Vermeulen rounded out the podium, while last year's LTGP Winner, Cameron Jones, had a rough day, finishing 20th and more than eight minutes down on Lange. Simon Pellaud, who finished second overall in the 2025 LTGP, finished 9th at Sea Otter after suffering a flat tire.

Men's podium at the Sea Otter Gravel Classic (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)

Bradyn Lange Keegan Swenson Alexey Vermeulen Magnus Bak Klaris Matthew Beers Jordy Bouts Cobe Freeburn Cole Paton Simon Pellaud Andrew L'Esperance

Elite Women

From the get-go, the women's race was a cagey and tactical affair. Few breakaways took their chances on the rolling and windy terrain, and at the midpoint of the race, there were still more than 25 riders in the lead group.

Emma Langley went on the attack midway through the race, opening up a sizeable gap over the main group. She was caught by the time the leaders hit Lookout Ridge for the second time, and that's when the cameras cut to the finale of the men's race. While we don't know exactly what happened on that climb of Lookout Ridge, we do know that by the time the leaders reached the end of Lap 2, the front group had dwindled down to 12 riders.

Attacks started flying from Villafañe, Mignon, and more as the women closed in on the final climb of the day. The elastic stretched over and over again, but never snapped, and so the lead group was together at the base of Lookout Ridge. Newcomer to gravel who has only done a handful of races, Nele Laing was the first to put in a dig on the final climb. The German dragged three other riders clear of the field: Villafañe, Mignon, and Lauren Stephens.

Mignon was hanging on by a thread, Stephens was keeping the wheels close, and Villafañe was looking for opportunities to counterattack. Laing seemed to be the strongest on the long climb, but Stephens had enough punch left in her legs to follow Villafañe's attack on the steepest pitch of the Laguna Seca circuit with less than a mile to go. Just like the men's race, the women's race would come down to a sprint. But this time, it wouldn't come down to the final corner.

In the penultimate corner, a high-speed righthander on gravel, Villafañe took it wide while Stephens tried to cut it up the inside. Both riders skidded through the corner, but Villafañe exited with twice as much speed, sprinting to victory ahead of Stephens, with Laing crossing the line in third.

After the race, Villafañe shared her thoughts on the sprint finish: "I saw Lauren try to take the inside line...I actually tested that line on Lap 2, and I had communicated with the staff — I had my friend, Jonathan, telling me what to do in Spanish going up the corkscrew — so that was a big IQ move for the day."

Women's podium at the Sea Otter Gravel Classic (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)

Sofía Gómez Villafañe Lauren Stephens Nele Laing Karolina Mignon Hayley Preen Kate Courtney Rosa Klöser Cecily Decker Larissa Hartog Cecile Lejune

The Life Time Grand Prix continues May 30th at Unbound Gravel.