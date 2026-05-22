'I have no idea what to expect' – Influencer Puck Moonen returns to pro peloton after four years out

The Dutchwoman will ride Veenendaal-Veenendaal on Friday

James Shrubsall's avatar
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Puck Moonen cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After four years away from pro road racing spent building a huge Instagram following as an influencer, former Lotto-Soudal rider Puck Moonen returns to the professional peloton today at the UCI 1.1 Veenendaal-Veenendaal race in the Netherlands.

Moonen will head up the MtD Women's Elite team, a club-level outfit, and will race against riders from the top teams including Charlotte Kool of Fenix-Premier Tech and Femke Gerritse of SD Worx-Protime. The race has great pedigree too, with a roster of former winners that includes Lotte Kopecky and Annemiek Van Vleuten.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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