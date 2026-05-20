'Mas was the strongest in the climb… I knew I had to play my game' – Jhonatan Narváez sprints to victory on stage 11 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia

On a day dominated by the breakaway, the Ecuadorian rider smashed out his third stage win in this year's Giro, making it four for UAE

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Jhonatan Narváez
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Jhonatan Narváez took his third win of the 2026 Giro d'Italia on stage 11, after the Ecuadorian rider made the most of his superior sprint to take victory in a two-man dash for the line.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider kept Enric Mas (Movistar) at bay, after the Spaniard had led the way over the final climb of an undulating but tough and intense day.

Having endured a long road to recovery after crashes, injury and sickness, Mas was in fine fighting form, chasing his first stage win since 2022. And it might have felt tantalisingly close in the last few metres, but in reality Narváez was never going to lose in a two-horse race between the pair. Still, the Spaniard gave it a solid crack, and succeeded in making Narváez nervous in the process.

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Jhonatan Narv&amp;aacute;ez on stage 11 of the 2026 Giro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a swift start, when riders were averaging 50km/ph for a couple of hours, the breakaway dominated the latter part of the day, during a stage in which riders faced some stiff hills and categorised times rather than actual mountains as they rode 195km, starting from Porcari and finishing at the town of Chiavari for the first time since the 1950s.

The peloton were a full 3 minutes behind by the time the lead group neared the top of Colla Dei Scioli (406m), but three of the breakaway riders – Filippo Ganna (Soudal–Quick-Step), Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto–Intermarché) and Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) – crashed during the descent, and although they remounted and Scaroni in particular put in a valiant effort, they were unable to recatch the lead riders.

With 25km to go, Narváez and Mas were in the leading group, along with Diego Ulissi (XDS-Astana), Chris Harper Pinarello Q36.5) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), as Scaroni desperately trying to fight his way back.

Mas went on the attack during the final 4km-long final climb, which featured a Red Bull Kilometre. Narváez hung tight to his rear wheel, Harper was digging deep and trying to stay with them, while Ulissi rode a more controlled climb to stay within reach. Mas got the bonus points for the climb, but he was outgunned on the finish straight and had to settle for second, with Ulissi just pipping the Australian Harper to the line for third.

Giro d'Italia stage 11: Porcari > Chiavari, 195km

1. Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 4:33:43

2. Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar, at s.t.

3. Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS-Astana, +8s

4. Chris Harper (Aus) Pinarello Q36.5

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, both s.t.

6. Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana, +1.22

7. Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta, at s.t.

8. Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché +2.20

9. Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic PostNL

10. Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step, all at s.t.

GC results

1. Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious, in 44:17:41

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +27s

3. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netcompany-Ineos, +1.57

4. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +2.24

5. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla, +2.48

6. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3.06

7. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, +3.28

8. Derek Gee-West (Can) Lidl-Trek, +3.34

9. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3.36

10. Chris Harper (Aus) Pinarello Q36.5, +4.09

Pat Kinsella
Pat Kinsella
News & Features Writer - Cycling Weekly

Having recently clipped in as News & Features Writer for Cycling Weekly, Pat has spent decades in the saddle of road, gravel and mountain bikes pursuing interesting stories. En route he has ridden across Australia's Great Dividing Range, pedalled the Pirinexus route around the Catalan Pyrenees, raced through the Norwegian mountains with 17,000 other competitors during the Birkebeinerrittet, fatbiked along the coast of Wales, explored the trails of the Canadian Yukon under the midnight sun and spent umpteen happy hours bikepacking and cycle-touring the lost lanes and hidden bridleways of the Peak District, Exmoor, Dartmoor, North Yorkshire and Scotland. He worked for Lonely Planet for 15 years as a writer and editor, contributed to Epic Rides of the World and has authored several books.

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