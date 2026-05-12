'This victory is also for my team-mates' – Jhonatan Narváez sprints to Giro d'Italia stage 4 win as UAE Team Emirates-XRG put woes behind them

UAE Team Emirates-XRG bounce back from torrid time in Bulgaria

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Jhonatan Narváez
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Jhonatan Narváez sprinted to victory on stage four of the Giro d'Italia from a reduced group in Cosenza on Tuesday, as Giulio Ciccone secured the pink jersey.

Narváez of UAE Team Emirates-XRG had the speed on the run-in to beat Orluis Aular (Movistar), as Lidl-Trek's Ciccone finished third and moved into the race lead because of bonus seconds.

Aular went off early, with 350m to go, giving Narváez the time to round him and win by a clear bike length on the line.

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It was Narváez's third stage victory at the Giro, and came months after he was seriously injured at the Tour Down Under, where he broke vertebrae.

"It's really big for me, this victory here, coming from three months training in Ecuador," Narváez said on TV post-race. "I want to send thank to my family, my wife, my team, they have been a great support this time. Obviously, this victory is also for my team-mates, they crashed on stage two, they've been working for a while to come here in good condition, and finally we take the victory today, but we were good on stage two too. I think we are happy now.

Results

Giro d'Italia 2026 stage four: Catanzaro > Cosenza (138km)

1. Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 3:08:46
2. Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar
3. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
4. Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
5. Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling
6. Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
7. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
8. Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
9. Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
10. Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, all at same time

General classification after stage four

1. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek, in 16:18:51
2. Jan Christen (Sui) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +4s
3. Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor
4. Egan Bernal (Col) Netcompany-Ineos, both at same time
5. Thymen Arensmen (Ned) Netcompany-Ineos, +6s
6. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, at same time
7. Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Intermarché, +10s
8. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar
9. Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
10. Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling, all at same time

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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