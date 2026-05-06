From Egan Bernal to Jonas Vingegaard and more: the complete Giro d'Italia 2026 start list

As has been underlined for us by Tadej Pogačar's ultra-distance solo breakaways this last 12 months, we cycling fans do enjoy a little suspense. Well, the question marks and late withdrawals that have characterised the start list in the run-in to this year's Giro d'Italia have certainly given us that. At least two major contenders – Joāo Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) – have pulled out of the race, with the Portuguese rider citing illness and Carapaz still not fully recovered from a recent op.

There have been no such concerns over the participation of the leading favourite though. Jonas Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike have been playing up what will be his debut at La Bella Corsa all year, and the Dane remains very much in pole position.

That isn't to say he will have things all his own way. Even without Carapaz and Almeida, Vingegaard will find some keen competition from riders including Almeida's team-mate Adam Yates, who has three Tour de France top-10s in his palmarès and who may be spurred on by his twin brother Simon's victory at this race last year.

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There will also be a strong Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe contingent to joust with. They include 2022 winner Jai Hindley, Italian breakout star Giulio Pellizzari and evergreen performer Alexandr Vlasov, all of whom could place in the top-10. At the recent Tour of the Alps, which Pellizzari won, his team said the 22-year-old would be aiming at the podium this Giro.

Also worth watching out for are Decathlon CMA CGM's Felix Gall, and Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek), who was fourth here last year, although has lacked sparkle of late following an illness in March.

The start list is not all about the GC contenders though. There are opportunities for the sprinters flecked throughout the race's 21 days, and the fast finishers – including Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling) and Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) will be ready to take advantage. These stages include the opening stage in Bulgaria, which the coveted maglia rosa will be up for grabs, and the final, city-centre showdown in Rome.

See below for all the riders for this year's race.

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Giro d'Italia 2026 start list

Alpecin-Premier Tech

1 Kaden Groves (Aus)

2 Tobias Bayer (Aut)

3 Francesco Busatto (Ita)

4 Jonas Geens (Bel)

5 Edward Planckaert (Bel)

6 Jensen Plowright (Aus)

7 Johan Price-Pejtersen (Den)

8 Luca Vergallito (Ita)

Bahrain Victorious

11 Santiago Buitrago (Col)

12 Damiano Caruso (Ita)

13 Robert Stannard (Aus)

14 Fran Miholjević (Cro)

15 Afonso Eulálio (Por)

16 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned)

17 Alec Segaert (Bel)

18 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita)

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

21 Filippo Magli (Ita)

22 Martin Marcellusi (Ita)

23 Luca Paletti (Ita)

24 Vicente Rojas (Chi)

25 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita)

26 Nikita Tsvetkov (Uzb)

27 Filippo Turconi (Ita)

28 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita)

Decathlon CMA CGM

31 Felix Gall (Aut)

32 Tobias Lund Andresen (Den)

33 Tord Gudmestad (Nor)

34 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut)

35 Oliver Naesen (Bel)

36 Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen (Den)

37 Callum Scotson (Aus)

38 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor)



EF Education-EasyPost

41 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu)

42 Samuele Battistella (Ita)

43 Markel Beloki (Spa)

44 Madis Mihkels (Est)

45 Darren Rafferty (Ire)

46 James Shaw (Gbr)

47 Michael Valgren (Den)

48 Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned)

Groupama-FDJ United

51 Rémi Cavagna (Fra)

52 Cyril Barthe (Fra)

53 Axel Huens (Fra)

54 Johan Jacobs (Swi)

55 Josh Kench (Nzl)

56 Paul Penhoët (Fra)

57 Rémy Rochas (Fra)

58 Brieuc Rolland (Fra)



Lidl-Trek

61 Giulio Ciccone (Ita)

62 Simone Consonni (Ita)

63 Derek Gee-West (Can)

64 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri)

65 Jonathan Milan (Ita)

66 Matteo Sobrero (Ita)

67 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger)

68 Max Walscheid (Ger)

Lotto-Intermarché

71 Arnaud De Lie (Bel)

72 Toon Aerts (Bel)

73 Simone Gualdi (Ita)

74 Milan Menten (Bel)

75 Lorenzo Rota (Ita)

76 Jonas Rutsch (Ger)

77 Josh Giddings (Gbr)

78 Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel)



Movistar

81 Enric Mas (Spa)

82 Orluis Aular (Ven)

83 Iván García Cortina (Spa)

84 Juan Pedro López (Spa)

85 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita)

86 Nelson Oliveira (Por)

87 Javier Romo (Spa)

88 Einer Rubio (Col)



Netcompany-Ineos

91 Egan Bernal (Col)

92 Thymen Arensman (Ned)

93 Filippo Ganna (Ita)

94 Jack Haig (Aus)

95 Magnus Sheffield (USA)

96 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor)

97 Connor Swift (Gbr)

98 Ben Turner (Gbr)

NSN Cycling

101 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita)

102 Jan Hirt (Cze)

103 Ryan Mullen (Ire)

104 Nick Schultz (Aus)

105 Dion Smith (Nzl)

106 Jake Stewart (Gbr)

107 Corbin Strong (Nzl)

109 Ethan Vernon (Gbr)

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

111 Sjoerd Bax (Ned)

112 Fabio Christen (Swi)

113 David De La Cruz (Spa)

114 Mark Donovan (Gbr)

115 David González (Spa)

116 Chris Harper (Aus)

117 Matteo Moschetti (Ita)

118 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can)



Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

121 Jai Hindley (Aus)

122 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)

123 Nico Denz (Ger)

124 Gianni Moscon (Ita)

125 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita)

126 Mick Van Dijke (Ned)

127 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus)

128 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)



Soudal Quick-Step

131 Paul Magnier (Fra)

132 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel)

133 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita)

134 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita)

135 Jasper Stuyven (Bel)

136 Fabio1h Van Den Bossche (Bel)

137 Dries Van Gestel (Bel)

138 Filippo Zana (Ita)

Jayco-AlUla

141 Ben O'Connor (Aus)

142 Pascal Ackermann (Ger)

143 Koen Bouwman (Ned)

144 Robert Donaldson (Gbr)

145 Felix Engelhardt (Ger)

146 Alan Hatherly (RSA)

147 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den)

148 Andrea Vendrame (Ita)

Picnic PostNL

151 Warren Barguil (Fra)

152 Timo De Jong (Ned)

153 Sean Flynn (Gbr)

154 Chris Hamilton (Aus)

155 Gijs Leemreize (Ned)

156 Tim Naberman (Ned)

157 Frank Van Den Broek (Ned)

158 Casper Van Uden (Ned)



Polti-VisitMalta

161 Mattia Bais (Ita)

162 Ludovico Crescioli (Ita)

163 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita)

164 Mirco Maestri (Ita)

165 Andrea Mifsud (Mal)

166 Thomas Pesenti (Ita)

167 Diego Pablo Sevilla (Spa)

168 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)



Visma-Lease a Bike

171 Jonas Vingegaard (Den)

172 Victor Campenaerts (Bel)

173 Wilco Kelderman (Ned)

174 Timo Kielich (Bel)

175 Sepp Kuss (USA)

176 Bart Lemmen (Ned)

177 Davide Piganzoli (Ita)

178 Tim Rex (Bel)

Tudor Pro Cycling

181 Michael Storer (Aus)

182 Will Barta (USA)

183 Robin Froidevaux (Swi)

184 Fabian Lienhard (Swi)

185 Luca Mozzato (Ita)

186 Mathys Rondel (Fra)

187 Florian Stork (Bel)

188 Larry Warbasse (USA)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

191 Adam Yates (Gbr)

192 Igor Arrieta (Spa)

193 Mikkel Bjerg (Den)

194 Jan Christen (Swi)

195 Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu)

196 Marc Soler (Spa)

197 António Morgado (Por)

198 Jay Vine (Aus)



Unibet Rose Rockets

201 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)

202 Hartthijs De Vries (Ned)

203 Matyáš Kopecký (Cze)

204 Tomáš Kopecký (Cze)

205 Lukáš Kubiš (Slo)

206 Niklas Larsen (Den)

207 Wout Poels (Ned)

208 Elmar Reinders (Ned)



Uno-X Mobility

211 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor)

212 Ådne Holter (Nor)

213 Johannes Kulset (Nor)

214 Fredrik Dversnes Lavik (Nor)

215 Andreas Leknessund (Nor)

216 Erlend Blikra (Nor)

217 Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor)

218 Martin Tjøtta (Nor)

XDS Astana

221 Davide Ballerini (Ita)

222 Alberto Bettiol (Ita)

223 Arjen Livyns (Bel)

224 Harold Martín López (Ecu)

225 Matteo Malucelli (Ita)

226 Christian Scaroni (Ita)

227 Guillermo Thomas Silva (Uru)

228 Diego Ulissi (Ita)