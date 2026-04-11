Paris-Roubaix 2026 official start list: All 175 riders confirmed for the 'Hell of the North'

There's history to be made in northern France this Sunday, as Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar set themselves for a tilt at Paris-Roubaix immortality.

Should the defending champion Van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) win again, he'll become the first person to claim four titles in a row. Conversely, if the cobbles play in Pogačar's (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) favour, the world champion could tick off the only remaining Monument he needs to complete the set of five – a feat that hasn't been seen in cycling since Roger De Vlaeminck in 1977.

Runner-up on debut last year, Pogačar could also become the first rider ever to hold all five Monument titles at the same time.

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The pair are among 175 riders who will compete in the 123rd edition of Paris-Roubaix this Sunday. Alongside Van der Poel, there are two other former champions on the start list: Dylan van Baarle (2022, now of Soudal Quick-Step) and John Degenkolb (2015, Picnic PostNL).

Paris-Roubaix 2026 start list

Alpecin-Premier Tech

Mathieu van der Poel

Tibor Del Grosso

Silvan Dillier

Jasper Philipsen

Edward Planckaert

Jonas Rickaert

Florian Sénéchal

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

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Tadej Pogačar

Rui Oliveira

Florian Vermeersch

António Morgado

Nils Politt

Mikkel Bjerg

Juan Sebastián Molano

Lidl-Trek

Mads Pedersen

Mathias Vacek

Jonathan Milan

Jakob Söderqvist

Mathias Norsgaard

Max Walscheid

Edward Theuns

Visma-Lease a Bike

Wout van Aert

Matthew Brennan

Christophe Laporte

Edoardo Affini

Pietro Mattio

Per Strand Hagenes

Owain Doull

Decathlon CMA CGM

Stefan Bissegger

Cees Bol

Sander De Pestel

Stan Dewulf

Daan Hoole

Oliver Naesen

Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen

Lotto Intermarché

Arnaud De Lie

Toon Aerts

Cedric Beullens

Matys Grisel

Jonas Rutsch

Huub Artz

Joshua Giddings

INEOS Grenadiers

Filippo Ganna

Joshua Tarling

Kim Heiduk

Artem Shmidt

Connor Swift

Ben Turner

Sam Welsford

Soudal Quick-Step

Jasper Stuyven

Dylan van Baarle

Tim Merlier

Yves Lampaert

Dries Van Gestel

Bert Van Lerberghe

Jonathan Vervenne

Team Picnic PostNL

Pavel Bittner

John Degenkolb

Julius van den Berg

Frits Biesterbos

Dillon Corkery

Henri-François Renard-Haquin

Niklas Märkl

Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe

Jordi Meeus

Mick van Dijke

Tim van Dijke

Gianni Vermeersch

Laurence Pithie

Arne Marit

Callum Thornley

Bahrain-Victorious

Alec Segaert

Matej Mohorič

Matevž Govekar

Phil Bauhaus

Kamil Gradek

Alessandro Borgo

Žak Eržen

Groupama-FDJ United

Cyril Barthe

Titouan Fontaine

Thibaud Gruel

Axel Huens

Johan Jacobs

Clément Russo

Bastien Tronchon

Uno-X Mobility

Søren Wærenskjold

Jonas Abrahamsen

Sven Erik Bystrøm

Erik Nordsæter Resell

Rasmus Tiller

Storm Ingebrigtsen

William Blume Levy

Cofidis

Alexis Renard

Benjamin Thomas

Hugo Page

Stanisław Aniołkowski

Camille Charret

Dylan Teuns

Clément Izquierdo

XDS Astana

Davide Ballerini

Mike Teunissen

Alessandro Romele

Yevgeniy Fedorov

Aaron Gate

Arjen Livyns

Gleb Syritsa

EF Education-EasyPost

Kasper Asgreen

Luke Lamperti

Alastair Mackellar

Madis Mihkels

Matthias Schwarzbacher

Colby Simmons

Max Walker

NSN Cycling Team

Matis Louvel

Lewis Askey

Riley Sheehan

Guillaume Boivin

Biniam Girmay

Ryan Mullen

Tom Van Asbroeck

TotalEnergies

Samuel Leroux

Rayan Boulahoite

Alexys Brunel

Florian Dauphin

Sandy Dujardin

Thomas Gachignard

Anthony Turgis

Jayco AlUla

Dries De Bondt

Luke Durbridge

Dries De Pooter

Robert Donaldson

Hamish McKenzie

Kelland O'Brien

Jasha Sütterlin

Movistar

Iván García Cortina

Jon Barrenetxea

Lorenzo Milesi

Pavel Novák

Gonzalo Serrano

Filip Maciejuk

Albert Torres

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Fred Wright

Aimé De Gendt

Frederik Frison

Emīls Liepiņš

Kamil Małecki

Brent Van Moer

Nickolas Zukowsky

Tudor Pro Cycling

Marco Haller

Marius Mayrhofer

Luca Mozzato

Petr Kelemen

Fabian Lienhard

Aivaras Mikutis

Sebastian Kolze Changizi

Unibet Rose Rockets

Lukáš Kubiš

Matyáš Kopecký

Martijn Rasenberg

Tomáš Kopecký

Joren Bloem

Niklas Larsen

Ronan Augé

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

Sean Christian

Robin Carpenter

Ezra Caudell

Cole Kessler

Ben Oliver

Riley Pickrell

Mark Stewart

Team Flanders - Baloise

Brem Deman

Ferre Geeraerts

Jules Hesters

Michiel Lambrecht

Noah Vandenbranden

Leander Van Hautegem

Victor Vercouillie