Paris-Roubaix 2026 official start list: All 175 riders confirmed for the 'Hell of the North'
Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar return for cobbled duel
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There's history to be made in northern France this Sunday, as Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar set themselves for a tilt at Paris-Roubaix immortality.
Should the defending champion Van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) win again, he'll become the first person to claim four titles in a row. Conversely, if the cobbles play in Pogačar's (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) favour, the world champion could tick off the only remaining Monument he needs to complete the set of five – a feat that hasn't been seen in cycling since Roger De Vlaeminck in 1977.
Runner-up on debut last year, Pogačar could also become the first rider ever to hold all five Monument titles at the same time.Article continues below
The pair are among 175 riders who will compete in the 123rd edition of Paris-Roubaix this Sunday. Alongside Van der Poel, there are two other former champions on the start list: Dylan van Baarle (2022, now of Soudal Quick-Step) and John Degenkolb (2015, Picnic PostNL).
Paris-Roubaix 2026 start list
Alpecin-Premier Tech
Mathieu van der Poel
Tibor Del Grosso
Silvan Dillier
Jasper Philipsen
Edward Planckaert
Jonas Rickaert
Florian Sénéchal
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
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Tadej Pogačar
Rui Oliveira
Florian Vermeersch
António Morgado
Nils Politt
Mikkel Bjerg
Juan Sebastián Molano
Mads Pedersen
Mathias Vacek
Jonathan Milan
Jakob Söderqvist
Mathias Norsgaard
Max Walscheid
Edward Theuns
Wout van Aert
Matthew Brennan
Christophe Laporte
Edoardo Affini
Pietro Mattio
Per Strand Hagenes
Owain Doull
Decathlon CMA CGM
Stefan Bissegger
Cees Bol
Sander De Pestel
Stan Dewulf
Daan Hoole
Oliver Naesen
Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen
Lotto Intermarché
Arnaud De Lie
Toon Aerts
Cedric Beullens
Matys Grisel
Jonas Rutsch
Huub Artz
Joshua Giddings
INEOS Grenadiers
Filippo Ganna
Joshua Tarling
Kim Heiduk
Artem Shmidt
Connor Swift
Ben Turner
Sam Welsford
Soudal Quick-Step
Jasper Stuyven
Dylan van Baarle
Tim Merlier
Yves Lampaert
Dries Van Gestel
Bert Van Lerberghe
Jonathan Vervenne
Team Picnic PostNL
Pavel Bittner
John Degenkolb
Julius van den Berg
Frits Biesterbos
Dillon Corkery
Henri-François Renard-Haquin
Niklas Märkl
Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
Jordi Meeus
Mick van Dijke
Tim van Dijke
Gianni Vermeersch
Laurence Pithie
Arne Marit
Callum Thornley
Bahrain-Victorious
Alec Segaert
Matej Mohorič
Matevž Govekar
Phil Bauhaus
Kamil Gradek
Alessandro Borgo
Žak Eržen
Groupama-FDJ United
Cyril Barthe
Titouan Fontaine
Thibaud Gruel
Axel Huens
Johan Jacobs
Clément Russo
Bastien Tronchon
Uno-X Mobility
Søren Wærenskjold
Jonas Abrahamsen
Sven Erik Bystrøm
Erik Nordsæter Resell
Rasmus Tiller
Storm Ingebrigtsen
William Blume Levy
Cofidis
Alexis Renard
Benjamin Thomas
Hugo Page
Stanisław Aniołkowski
Camille Charret
Dylan Teuns
Clément Izquierdo
XDS Astana
Davide Ballerini
Mike Teunissen
Alessandro Romele
Yevgeniy Fedorov
Aaron Gate
Arjen Livyns
Gleb Syritsa
EF Education-EasyPost
Kasper Asgreen
Luke Lamperti
Alastair Mackellar
Madis Mihkels
Matthias Schwarzbacher
Colby Simmons
Max Walker
NSN Cycling Team
Matis Louvel
Lewis Askey
Riley Sheehan
Guillaume Boivin
Biniam Girmay
Ryan Mullen
Tom Van Asbroeck
TotalEnergies
Samuel Leroux
Rayan Boulahoite
Alexys Brunel
Florian Dauphin
Sandy Dujardin
Thomas Gachignard
Anthony Turgis
Jayco AlUla
Dries De Bondt
Luke Durbridge
Dries De Pooter
Robert Donaldson
Hamish McKenzie
Kelland O'Brien
Jasha Sütterlin
Movistar
Iván García Cortina
Jon Barrenetxea
Lorenzo Milesi
Pavel Novák
Gonzalo Serrano
Filip Maciejuk
Albert Torres
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling
Fred Wright
Aimé De Gendt
Frederik Frison
Emīls Liepiņš
Kamil Małecki
Brent Van Moer
Nickolas Zukowsky
Tudor Pro Cycling
Marco Haller
Marius Mayrhofer
Luca Mozzato
Petr Kelemen
Fabian Lienhard
Aivaras Mikutis
Sebastian Kolze Changizi
Unibet Rose Rockets
Lukáš Kubiš
Matyáš Kopecký
Martijn Rasenberg
Tomáš Kopecký
Joren Bloem
Niklas Larsen
Ronan Augé
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
Sean Christian
Robin Carpenter
Ezra Caudell
Cole Kessler
Ben Oliver
Riley Pickrell
Mark Stewart
Team Flanders - Baloise
Brem Deman
Ferre Geeraerts
Jules Hesters
Michiel Lambrecht
Noah Vandenbranden
Leander Van Hautegem
Victor Vercouillie
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
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