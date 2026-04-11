Paris-Roubaix 2026 official start list: All 175 riders confirmed for the 'Hell of the North'

Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar return for cobbled duel

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Mathieu van der Poel on the front at Paris-Rohbaix
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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There's history to be made in northern France this Sunday, as Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar set themselves for a tilt at Paris-Roubaix immortality.

Should the defending champion Van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) win again, he'll become the first person to claim four titles in a row. Conversely, if the cobbles play in Pogačar's (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) favour, the world champion could tick off the only remaining Monument he needs to complete the set of five – a feat that hasn't been seen in cycling since Roger De Vlaeminck in 1977.

Runner-up on debut last year, Pogačar could also become the first rider ever to hold all five Monument titles at the same time.

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Paris-Roubaix 2026 start list

Alpecin-Premier Tech

Mathieu van der Poel
Tibor Del Grosso
Silvan Dillier
Jasper Philipsen
Edward Planckaert
Jonas Rickaert
Florian Sénéchal

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Tadej Pogačar
Rui Oliveira
Florian Vermeersch
António Morgado
Nils Politt
Mikkel Bjerg
Juan Sebastián Molano

Lidl-Trek

Mads Pedersen
Mathias Vacek
Jonathan Milan
Jakob Söderqvist
Mathias Norsgaard
Max Walscheid
Edward Theuns

Visma-Lease a Bike

Wout van Aert
Matthew Brennan
Christophe Laporte
Edoardo Affini
Pietro Mattio
Per Strand Hagenes
Owain Doull

Decathlon CMA CGM

Stefan Bissegger
Cees Bol
Sander De Pestel
Stan Dewulf
Daan Hoole
Oliver Naesen
Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen

Lotto Intermarché

Arnaud De Lie
Toon Aerts
Cedric Beullens
Matys Grisel
Jonas Rutsch
Huub Artz
Joshua Giddings

INEOS Grenadiers

Filippo Ganna
Joshua Tarling
Kim Heiduk
Artem Shmidt
Connor Swift
Ben Turner
Sam Welsford

Soudal Quick-Step

Jasper Stuyven
Dylan van Baarle
Tim Merlier
Yves Lampaert
Dries Van Gestel
Bert Van Lerberghe
Jonathan Vervenne

Team Picnic PostNL

Pavel Bittner
John Degenkolb
Julius van den Berg
Frits Biesterbos
Dillon Corkery
Henri-François Renard-Haquin
Niklas Märkl

Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe

Jordi Meeus
Mick van Dijke
Tim van Dijke
Gianni Vermeersch
Laurence Pithie
Arne Marit
Callum Thornley

Bahrain-Victorious

Alec Segaert
Matej Mohorič
Matevž Govekar
Phil Bauhaus
Kamil Gradek
Alessandro Borgo
Žak Eržen

Groupama-FDJ United

Cyril Barthe
Titouan Fontaine
Thibaud Gruel
Axel Huens
Johan Jacobs
Clément Russo
Bastien Tronchon

Uno-X Mobility

Søren Wærenskjold
Jonas Abrahamsen
Sven Erik Bystrøm
Erik Nordsæter Resell
Rasmus Tiller
Storm Ingebrigtsen
William Blume Levy

Cofidis

Alexis Renard
Benjamin Thomas
Hugo Page
Stanisław Aniołkowski
Camille Charret
Dylan Teuns
Clément Izquierdo

XDS Astana

Davide Ballerini
Mike Teunissen
Alessandro Romele
Yevgeniy Fedorov
Aaron Gate
Arjen Livyns
Gleb Syritsa

EF Education-EasyPost

Kasper Asgreen
Luke Lamperti
Alastair Mackellar
Madis Mihkels
Matthias Schwarzbacher
Colby Simmons
Max Walker

NSN Cycling Team

Matis Louvel
Lewis Askey
Riley Sheehan
Guillaume Boivin
Biniam Girmay
Ryan Mullen
Tom Van Asbroeck

TotalEnergies

Samuel Leroux
Rayan Boulahoite
Alexys Brunel
Florian Dauphin
Sandy Dujardin
Thomas Gachignard
Anthony Turgis

Jayco AlUla

Dries De Bondt
Luke Durbridge
Dries De Pooter
Robert Donaldson
Hamish McKenzie
Kelland O'Brien
Jasha Sütterlin

Movistar

Iván García Cortina
Jon Barrenetxea
Lorenzo Milesi
Pavel Novák
Gonzalo Serrano
Filip Maciejuk
Albert Torres

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Fred Wright
Aimé De Gendt
Frederik Frison
Emīls Liepiņš
Kamil Małecki
Brent Van Moer
Nickolas Zukowsky

Tudor Pro Cycling

Marco Haller
Marius Mayrhofer
Luca Mozzato
Petr Kelemen
Fabian Lienhard
Aivaras Mikutis
Sebastian Kolze Changizi

Unibet Rose Rockets

Lukáš Kubiš
Matyáš Kopecký
Martijn Rasenberg
Tomáš Kopecký
Joren Bloem
Niklas Larsen
Ronan Augé

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

Sean Christian
Robin Carpenter
Ezra Caudell
Cole Kessler
Ben Oliver
Riley Pickrell
Mark Stewart

Team Flanders - Baloise

Brem Deman
Ferre Geeraerts
Jules Hesters
Michiel Lambrecht
Noah Vandenbranden
Leander Van Hautegem
Victor Vercouillie

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Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior Writer & Deputy Features Editor

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

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