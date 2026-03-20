Milan-San Remo 2026 start list: All the riders to look out for in the first Monument of the year

For all the talk around this weekend's meeting between Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel, you'd be forgiven for imagining that there was nobody else lining up to compete on Saturday's Milan-San Remo. Or perhaps that these two heavyweights had butted noses in a boxing-style weigh-in before loosing a volley of intimidating threats.

But it is fans, pundits and – shhh – the media who have done most of the talking, while Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has left the odd deftly-placed hint and Van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) has remained characteristically tight-lipped.

The TL;DR here is that Van der Poel is the defending champ and a big favourite, while Pogačar has won everything else already (apart from Paris-Roubaix) and rather fancies adding them both to the list.

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Undoubtedly, in the roster of favourites to win in Italy on Saturday, this pair are the only ones too hot to handle. UK odds are 6/4 for Van der Poel to win, 2/1 for Pogačar – nobody else comes close.

But the bigger they are, the harder they fall, and there are a host of riders lining up ready to make that happen. The finale on San Remo's famous Via Roma often comes down to a small group sprint, leaving a far greater margin for error than, say, the long, hard climbs on which Pogačar has made his name. Victory tends to be decided by seconds, or fractions of them, and one misplaced pedal rev can mean the difference between victor and also-ran.

So let's hear it for riders like last year's runner-up Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), the in-form Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling), and former winners: Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), John Degenkolb (Picnic PostNL) and Jasper Stuyven (Soudal Quick-Step) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech). These, and plenty of others, will be queuing up to take their chance, and on their day more than capable of doing so.

If you're looking to catch the action as it happens, our How to Watch guide will be available first thing Saturday. Meanwhile, here's the start list.

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Milan-San Remo 2026 start list

Decathlon CMA CGM

Jordan Labrosse

Pau Lapeira

Tobias Lund Andresen

Pierre Gautherat

Tord Gudmestad

Noa Isidore

Oliver Naesen

Alpecin-Premier Tech

Jasper Philipsen

Mathieu Van der Poel

Emiel Verstrynge

Silvan Dillier

Michael Gogl

Tim Marsman

Edward Planckaert

Bahrain Victorious

Alessandro Borgo

Damiano Caruso

Roman Ermakov

Fran Miholjević

Pau Miquel

Matej Mohorič

Edoardo Zambanini

Ineos Grenadiers

Filippo Ganna

Axel Laurance

Michał Kwiatkowski

Jack Haig

Connor Swift

Joshua Tarling

Lidl-Trek

Mathias Vacek

Søren Kragh Andersen

Mads Pedersen

Andrea Bagioli

Giulio Ciccone

Matteo Sobrero

Mathias Norsgaard

Lotto Intermarché

Jenno Berckmoes

Huub Artz

Georg Zimmermann

Liam Slock

Luca Van Boven

Lorenzo Rota

Jonas Rutsch

Movistar

Orluis Aular

Jon Barrenetxea

Iván García Cortina

Filip Maciejuk

Lorenzo Milesi

Manlio Moro

Natnael Tesfatsion

NSN Cycling Team

Corbin Strong

Lewis Askey

Pier-André Côté

Krists Neilands

Nick Schultz

Dion Smith

Biniam Girmay

Soudal Quick-Step

Jasper Stuyven

Paul Magnier

Casper Pedersen

Pepijn Reinderink

Maximilian Schachmann

Laurenz Rex

Fabio Van den Bossche

Jayco-AlUla

Mauro Schmid

Alessandro Covi

Christopher Juul-Jensen

Jasha Sütterlin

Anders Foldager

Kelland O’Brien

Andrea Vendrame

Team Picnic PostNL

John Degenkolb

Matthew Dinham

Alexy Faure-Prost

Björn Koerdt

Oliver Peace

Frank Van den Broek

Robbe Dhondt

Visma-Lease a Bike

Wout Van Aert

Matteo Jorgenson

Christophe Laporte

Timo Kielich

Victor Campenaerts

Edoardo Affini

Owain Doull

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Tadej Pogačar

Isaac Del Toro

Domen Novak

Florian Vermeersch

Jan Christen

Felix Großschartner

Brandon McNulty

XDS Astana Team

Alberto Bettiol

Guillermo Thomas Silva

Mike Teunissen

Gleb Syritsa

Davide Ballerini

Yevgeniy Fedorov

Nicolas Vinokurov

Groupama-FDJ United

Romain Grégoire

Johan Jacobs

Clément Braz Afonso

Kévin Geniets

Quentin Pacher

Clément Russo

Bastien Tronchon

EF Education-EasyPost

Mikkel Frølich Honoré

Kasper Asgreen

Madis Mihkels

Luke Lamperti

Harry Sweeny

Alastair Mackellar

Michael Valgren

Cofidis

Bryan Coquard

Álex Aranburu

Benjamin Thomas

Clément Izquierdo

Valentin Ferron

Paul Ourselin

Edoardo Zamperini

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

Lorenzo Conforti

Filippo Turconi

Luca Colnaghi

Manuele Tarozzi

Martin Marcellusi

Luca Paletti

Marco Manenti

Team Novo Nordisk

Andrea Peron

Umberto Poli

Sam Brand

David Lozano

Antonio Polga

Hamish Armitt

Filippo Ridolfo

Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe

Danny Van Poppel

Tim Van Dijke

Laurence Pithie

Giulio Pellizzari

Primož Roglič

Unibet Rose Rockets

Lukáš Kubis

Jelle Johannink

Wout Poels

Hartthijs De Vries

Uno-X Mobility

Magnus Cort

Jonas Abrahamsen

Søren Wærenskjold

Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling

Thomas Pidcock

Quinten Hermans

Fred Wright

Tudor Pro Cycling

Julian Alaphilippe

Rick Pluimers

Polti-VisitMalta

Dario Igor Belletta

Mirco Maestri

nb. remaining riders will be updated as they are announced