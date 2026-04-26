Demi Vollering continues winning ways at Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femme to claim historic third victory

The FDJ United Suez rider backs up her victory at Fleche Wallonne earlier in the week with dominant solo effort

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Demi Vollering wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege days after victory at Fleche Wallonne
Demi Vollering wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege days after victory at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering continued her winning ways at the 10th Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femme, claiming her third victory in the finale of the Spring Classics.

The FDJ United Suez rider, who stormed to victory earlier in the week at Fleche Wallonne, continued to show her dominance in the Spring Classics with a solo effort from 30km to finish one minute and 29 seconds ahead of the chasers.

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On the record win, Vollering said: “I really wanted to win here again.

"It’s incredible, I’m super proud. Women’s sport deserves so much more.

“I really wanted to go all-out for this victory and not have any regrets afterwards. We made a plan to go from the Redoute. We wanted to have a teammate in front before, but that didn’t really work out.

Across the descent toward the Côte de Wanne, Gerritse was able to extend her lead over the peloton to over two minutes - an advantage which was held until 90km to go, when her lead was eaten away rapidly on the categorised climb.

The duo’s break was short-lived as the peloton quickly swallowed them up and continued to rein in Gerritse on the Côte de Stockeau, but it was not until the Côte de la Haute-Levée that the peloton caught her, with 80km to go.

But it was on the iconic Côte de la Redoute that Vollering finally stamped her mark on the race as she was led out by her FDJ United Suez teammates, to establish a gap before the summit.

Results

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femme, 156km

1. Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-Suez in 04:10:21
2. Puck Pieterse (Ned), Fenix-Premier Tech +1:29s
3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon/SRAM zondacrypto)
4. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, all at the same time.
5. Paula Blasi (Esp) UAE Team ADQ, +1:48s
6. Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
7. Elise Chabbey (Swi) FDJ United-Suez, +1:56s
8. Magdeleine Vallieres (Can) EF Education-Oatly
9. Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-Suez
10. Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Fra) EF Education-Oatly, all at the same time

Alex Lancaster-Lennox
Alex Lancaster-Lennox

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