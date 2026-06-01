'I knew this sprint. I did a recon… I was ready' – Elisa Balsamo sprints to hat-trick on stage 3 of Giro d'Italia Women
Balsamo wins another stage and retains the pink jersey, after Vollering's earler attack fails
Elisa Balsamo sprinted to her third successive victory at the Giro d'Italia Women, winning an unpredictable stage 3 by a full bike length in the end on Monday.
The Lidl-Trek rider triumphed after what was shaping up to be a very congested finish in Buja.
Balsamo retains the pink jersey and extends her lead. The American Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) took second place, with Femke Gerritse (SD Worx - Protime) from the Netherlands in third place.
Earlier, attacks from Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) failed to get away, but Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Uno-X Mobility) from Norway mounted a spirited break away from 5km out, but the 27 year old was caught by the peloton during the final climb to the finish line.
More to follow…
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Having recently clipped in as News & Features Writer for Cycling Weekly, Pat has spent decades in the saddle of road, gravel and mountain bikes pursuing interesting stories. En route he has ridden across Australia's Great Dividing Range, pedalled the Pirinexus route around the Catalan Pyrenees, raced through the Norwegian mountains with 17,000 other competitors during the Birkebeinerrittet, fatbiked along the coast of Wales, explored the trails of the Canadian Yukon under the midnight sun and spent umpteen happy hours bikepacking and cycle-touring the lost lanes and hidden bridleways of the Peak District, Exmoor, Dartmoor, North Yorkshire and Scotland. He worked for Lonely Planet for 15 years as a writer and editor, contributed to Epic Rides of the World and has authored several books.
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