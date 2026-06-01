Elisa Balsamo sprinted to her third successive victory at the Giro d'Italia Women, winning an unpredictable stage 3 by a full bike length in the end on Monday.

The Lidl-Trek rider triumphed after what was shaping up to be a very congested finish in Buja.

Balsamo retains the pink jersey and extends her lead. The American Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) took second place, with Femke Gerritse (SD Worx - Protime) from the Netherlands in third place.

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Earlier, attacks from Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) failed to get away, but Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Uno-X Mobility) from Norway mounted a spirited break away from 5km out, but the 27 year old was caught by the peloton during the final climb to the finish line.

More to follow…

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