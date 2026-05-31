Jonathan Milan wins final stage of Giro d’Italia, as Jonas Vingegaard secures the overall win

The Lidl-Trek rider was victorious in Rome, securing his first stage win of this year's Giro

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Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner of Stage 21 (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) has won the final stage of the Giro d’Italia in Rome, as Jonas Vingegaard takes the overall victory.

For the Italian, the win was a long time coming: his first stage win at this year’s Giro, and his first-ever victory in Rome, despite winning the maglia ciclamino on two separate occasions. “It’s beautiful,” he said in an interview with TNT Sports after the race. “I’m super happy to end the Giro in this way.”

Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) and Paul Penhoët (Groupama FDJ United) completed the podium, with Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) finishing fourth.

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