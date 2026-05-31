Jonathan Milan wins final stage of Giro d’Italia, as Jonas Vingegaard secures the overall win
The Lidl-Trek rider was victorious in Rome, securing his first stage win of this year's Giro
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) has won the final stage of the Giro d’Italia in Rome, as Jonas Vingegaard takes the overall victory.
For the Italian, the win was a long time coming: his first stage win at this year’s Giro, and his first-ever victory in Rome, despite winning the maglia ciclamino on two separate occasions. “It’s beautiful,” he said in an interview with TNT Sports after the race. “I’m super happy to end the Giro in this way.”
Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) and Paul Penhoët (Groupama FDJ United) completed the podium, with Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) finishing fourth.
More to follow…
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.