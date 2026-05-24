'This was my big shot' - Fredrik Dversnes wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia after the breakaway survive in Milan
Complaints from the the peloton caused GC times to be decided on the final lap of the Milan circuit
Fredrik Dversnes won stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia from the breakaway on Sunday after the four escapees won the day on the streets of Milan. The Uno-X Mobility rider sprinted clear of the four-man breakaway group to take the most unexpected of wins.
With the break taking the top four places, Mirco Maestri (Polti-VisitMalta) was second and Martin Macellusi (Baridani-CSF 7 Saber) third. The peloton trailed home five seconds down, Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) leading the way in fifth place.
The stage was affected by what some general classification riders and teams deemed was an unsafe final circuit, which was lapped almost five times. Confusion reigned for a while as team representatives discussed the conditions with the race direction, allowing the breakaway riders to maintain their lead.
There was panic among some of the sprinters' teams as they saw the chance of a win disappear up the road, Lidl-Trek even sending their GC rider Derek Gee-West to contribute to the chase.
It would be unfair to say the peloton only won because of the confusion in the peloton. The four riders were the first up the road as the 157km stage rolled out of Voghera, building lead of three minutes at high speed. They then held off a determined chase, the race finishing with an average speed of an incredible 51.3km/h.
Eventually a decision was made to neutralise the the general classification times at the start of the final 16.3km lap, meaning Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) continues to lead into the third and final week.
"[I had ] Super good help from the other guys in the breakaway, the Italian from Bardiani and the Polti guys, they were really strong today," Dversnes said. "I knew I had some good opportunities, because I'm pretty good at going in breakaways so this was my big shot."
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"You always think about it on the way, but when we still had two minutes pretty late in the race you are, of course, not believing, but you have to think about what to do and what's important to do, and not think about what happens.
"I have been joking this Giro that I will try to trick the peloton on one of these sprint stages, so I really wanted to prove that, so I'm super glad to make it."
More to follow...
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
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